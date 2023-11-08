Hearing set in case of FCPS child whose leg was allegedly broken at private school

Nov. 7—A judge granted a motion to dismiss a claim for punitive damages against a private school near Baltimore where a local parent alleges the staff broke her child's leg, but legal arguments continue on liability in the case.

Crystal Spradlin filed suit against Frederick County Public Schools and Strawbridge School in August. Her son, an FCPS student, has autism and attended school at Strawbridge beginning in 2020.

If a public school district determines that a student with disabilities cannot be properly educated in its system, it can make arrangements and pay to send them elsewhere. Under federal law, districts must provide a "free and appropriate public education" to all students who enroll — even if that means outsourcing their education to a non-public entity.

Spradlin's son technically remained an FCPS student despite attending Strawbridge, officials and court filings have said.

Spradlin's suit alleges that on March 17, 2022, her 10-year-old child was "physically removed from his chair, without taking any harmful action towards himself or staff" at Strawbridge.

Employees restrained the child for several minutes, according to video provided by Spradlin's attorney. The incident appeared to involve multiple adults pinning the child against the ground.

Afterward, the child's leg was broken in two places, Spradlin alleges, arguing that both FCPS and Strawbridge were "negligent in the training and oversight of their employees and agents."

In court filings, both organizations have disputed Spradlin's claims, denied liability and asked the court to dismiss the complaint.

Attorneys for FCPS and Strawbridge could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Scott L. Rolle ruled Oct. 18 that Spradlin's motion for punitive damages against Strawbridge would be dismissed, siding with Strawbridge attorneys who argued the allegations didn't meet the required legal threshold for that claim.

Punitive damages are meant to punish a defendant beyond what is required to directly compensate a plaintiff.

Spradlin's complaint also asks both FCPS and Strawbridge for compensatory damages, which would cover the child's medical expenses and other costs directly related to the incident.

A motions hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.

In recent weeks, Spradlin's attorney and FCPS' attorney have sparred in court filings, with FCPS arguing the case against it should be immediately dismissed and Spradlin arguing the matter should go to a jury.

In a filing opposing FCPS' motion to dismiss the case, Spradlin's attorney, Samantha Manganaro, wrote that FCPS' stance in previous filings shows the district "believes it can simply send a child out of the county without doing any additional research into the safety of the school," like tracking how many restraints occur there each year or seeking information on background checks and employee training.

At the time of the incident, Manganaro argues, FCPS "should have been more vigilant than ever" on this matter, "since it was only 3 months prior ... that the Department of Justice concluded restraints were being performed in non-emergency situations in Frederick County."

In an interview Tuesday, Manganaro said it would be "very premature" to dismiss the case before it got to the discovery phase, during which records could reveal more information about any oversight FCPS had over Strawbridge's education of the child.

"There's no way that they don't have some sort of duty to this child," she said of the district.

The incident made the child fearful of teachers and caused him to miss school for months, Manganaro's filing says.

Scott Hartinger, the attorney for FCPS, wrote in a subsequent filing that Manganaro's arguments and her characterization of the district's position was "in bad faith and without substantial justification."

Manganaro "argues a series of 'what if's' insofar as what discovery might uncover about what FCPS might have known of potential dangers" at Strawbridge," Hartinger wrote.

FCPS' legal team also argued that Manganaro's opposition should be disregarded by the court because her filing was late and didn't include an affidavit, which it said violated court rules.

The lateness of Manganaro's filing harmed FCPS because the case "is pending in a public forum and has attracted negative publicity," the district wrote.

"Defendant deserves to have all parties conform to requirements of the Rules so the case can be resolved expeditiously," an FCPS filing said.

Manganaro on Tuesday said that if she were late in her filing, it would not prejudice the case.

