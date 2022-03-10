Hearing set for Cleveland, Tennessee, woman charged with trespassing for refusing to wear mask

Mar. 10—CLEVELAND, Tenn. — The Bradley County, Tennessee, woman facing a criminal trespassing charge stemming from her refusal to wear a mask inside a local medical business and refusing to leave told a judge Thursday she wanted a jury trial and was given an April date for a preliminary hearing.

Bradley County General Sessions Judge Sheridan Randolph told defendant Jessica F. Hedgcock if she wanted a jury trial she could waive her rights to a preliminary hearing so the case could go directly to the grand jury or, he said, she could have a preliminary hearing to hear her arguments and state evidence on the charge.

Hedgcock, who had a doctor's appointment and a medical procedure for one of her five children, and prosecutors, who needed to issue subpoenas, worked out a hearing date Randolph set for April 14.

"You need to consider whether you want to get a lawyer or not," Randolph told Hedgcock.

"I've reached out to try to get an attorney and nobody has responded to my phone calls and the one that did said my case was 'petty.' And my husband makes too much money for me to be able to get a state-appointed attorney," Hedgcock told Randolph.

The judge told her to "work on it some more in case you think you need [a lawyer]."

The hearing took only a few minutes on a busy sessions court docket for Thursday.

Hedgcock, 34, was charged by the Cleveland Police Department on Feb. 4 with the misdemeanor punishable upon conviction by up to 30 days in jail or a $50 fine, according to authorities. Hedgcock was arraigned Feb. 7 on the charge.

Hedgcock said Wednesday in a telephone interview she had gone to Cleveland Imaging on Chambliss Avenue for an appointment Feb. 4 on a referral from her doctor.

"I showed up and they said, 'You have to wear a mask,' and keep in mind this woman at the front desk had her mask under her nose, and she's saying, 'You have to wear one here,'" Hedgcock said as she gave her version of events. "I said, 'No ma'am, no I don't.'"

Hedgcock said she continued to sign in, wasn't loud or rude to anyone and sat waiting her turn until she was told the facility wasn't going to honor her appointment.

"At the end of the day," she said, "I claim my rights to the fullest extent, and it is not a crime to breathe the air that God gave me."

Hedgcock said Wednesday her doctor told her masks are "not healthy for me," and she contends she is exempt from mask requirements for religious reasons. She said she feels she had a right not to wear a mask anywhere.

According to the Feb. 4 Cleveland Police Department report on the incident, the initial 9:41 a.m. call was in response to a "possibly intoxicated subject" at the Chambliss Avenue imaging center where the director of operations, Bo Guffey, told the responding officer Hedgcock was asked to leave for not wearing a mask and had refused to leave.

"Mr. Guffey was advised that we are not able enforce any kind of mask rules, but if Ms. Hedgcock no longer has consent to remain on the property, then we can ask her to leave," officer Bryan Reagan stated in the report. "When I made contact with Ms. Hedgcock, I advised her Mr. Guffey wanted her to leave the facility. Ms. Hedgcock refused to leave."

Reagan stated he explained to Hedgcock that he would have to issue her a citation for criminal trespassing if she wouldn't leave willingly, and she again refused.

"I asked Ms. Hedgcock if I issued her a citation would she sign it and leave the facility. Ms. Hedgcock stated she would not sign the citation or leave the facility," Reagan stated. "I advised Ms. Hedgcock that I did not want to arrest her but I would have no choice if she refused to leave the facility."

Hedgcock was booked on the charge at the Bradley County Jail, Reagan stated.

After Thursday's hearing, Hedgcock seemed concerned about how to issue subpoenas and other court-related preparations and paperwork.

She told a group of supporters who held signs showing support in front of the Bradley County courts building about the need for getting advice on how to sort out issues related to audio and video she wanted to be able to use and how to issue subpoenas.

"We're just all rewriting the law and that's where we've gotten corrupt. We built in so many so more bills and laws that we're not following the Constitution," Hedgcock told her supporters. "And the writers of the Constitution said even if God doesn't exist these rights are inalienable and they are yours to claim, and I claim them."

Hedgcock said her message to Tennesseans is "You're free, so live like it."

Outside the courts building prior to the hearing, Hedgcock's father, Joe Robinson, said he thought the case was "overkill."

"She's under the charge of criminal trespassing and there's a great disparity between people who trespass by breaking into stores and robbing versus a mother of five that has an appointment at a doctor's office and it turns into criminal trespassing," Robinson said. "I think that's a great disparity.

"I think she just wants to be treated fairly," he said. "She is doing this to be an example to her children to stand up for their freedom and also to stand up for people's rights in general. She's got the courage to do it."

Teresa Ball, a Cleveland resident who was among those at the hearing to show support for Hedgcock, said "the state constitution and the federal constitution says that power is inherent in the people and for the people not to resist arbitrary power is absurd."

