Hearing set to consider request for new trial for Adkins

Apr. 5—A hearing will take place at 2 p.m. April 12 in Glynn County Superior Court, during which a judge will consider a new trial for Kenneth Adkins, the former Brunswick preacher convicted in April of 2017 of child molestation for his involvement with two teenage members of his congregation.

A pastor at two churches in Brunswick, Adkins was convicted in April 2017 on numerous counts of child molestation, aggravated child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes. A jury found Akins guilty on all eight counts, determining that he used his position of trust as a pastor to lure a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl into sexual relationships. He was 57 at the time.

Evidence presented at trial included text communications that revealed intimate sexual knowledge between Adkins and A.J., the boy, as well as with T.V., the girl.

Adkins is serving 35 years in state prison, sentenced to three 35-year sentences that run concurrently. The balance of a life sentence Adkins received would be served on probation, should he live to complete his current sentence.

A motion filed by attorney Robert L. Persse claims Adkins' deserves a new trial, contending Adkins received poor representation at the 2017 trial. Persse also contends explicit photos of Adkins were used out context at trial and served only to inflame the jury.

The motion said A.J. received the explicit photos of Adkins via text years later, when A.J. was at least 19 years old.

"Its only purpose was to inflame the jurors as they considered the allegations within the indictment," Persse said in the motion.

Persse additionally contends testimony from TV contradicts A.J.'s testimony that sexual relations with Adkins occurred when they were 15. Persse's motion for a retrial states "that the sexual escapades described by Jones could not have happened before they both turned 16 years old."

Persse notes JT testified encounters occurred in January 2010 at Adkins' Greater Dimensions Church, but that Adkins was still pastor of First Jordan Grove Church at the time.

Additionally, Persse claims witnesses could have testified Adkins was at a public event on the date of one encounter, but that his counsel did not present this alibi.

"This was significant because Mr. Adkins had alibi witnesses who were prepared to say that he was participating at a church revival on that date and thus could not have committed the crimes alleged ... ," Persse said in the motion.

Also, Persse contends Adkins was wrongly convicted for an incident in which the pastor watched the two teenagers have sex.

"There is no authority which holds that a person commits this offense by merely watching the underage minors engage in consensual sex," the motion says.

Persse's motion calls for voiding some charges because of alleged inefficient counsel.

"In the alternative, Mr. Adkins' convictions should be vacated because trial counsel rendered ineffective assistance of counsel," Persse said the in the motion.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Adkins on child molestation and aggravated child molestation in August 2016.