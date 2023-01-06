Hearing set for criminal sexual conduct case against former youth soccer coach

ADRIAN — A pretrial hearing is scheduled for next month for a former youth soccer coach accused of criminal sexual conduct and other crimes involving a child.

Andrew Olnhausen is scheduled to appear Feb. 8 in Lenawee County Circuit Court. The pretrial hearing was scheduled after Olnhausen, through his attorney, William Amadeo of Ann Arbor, waived his arraignment, which had been scheduled for Wednesday in circuit court, according to circuit court records.

On Dec. 27, Olnhausen waived a preliminary examination in Lenawee County District Court, and Judge Todd M. Morgan bound the case over to circuit court for further proceedings.

Olhnausen was charged in October with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of accosting children for immoral purposes, five counts of possessing child sexually abusive material, one count of distributing sexual material to a minor and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail. The others are felonies with penalties ranging from 2 years to life in prison.

The charges against Olnhausen were the result of an investigation by the Adrian Police Department, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said in a news release. The investigation included searches of his cellphone and social media accounts, where authorities reported discovering dozens of naked images of the victim as well as other evidence that Olnhausen was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with the victim.

Olnhausen was the vice president of sales and marketing of a health care business based in Dallas that runs specialty hospitals, senior living communities and a behavioral health clinic, according to CBSDFW.com. U.S. Marshalls arrested him in Texas, the attorney general's office said.

Lenawee Christian Ministries ran the local Fellowship of Christian Athletes soccer program in which Olnhausen coached. The ministries' CEO, Todd Marshall, in October called the charges against Olnhausen "shocking and disgusting."

"As a Christian organization, our foremost priority is always the safety and well-being of the youth in our ministry and our associated sports activities," Marshall said in an emailed statement when the charges were announced. "We have already begun praying for the victim and their family."

Olhausen has not worked with or for LCM since he served as the director of its competitive youth soccer program that operated from 2014-17, Marshall's statement said.

"When he did work for us, he passed a full criminal background check that is required of all staff at LCM, and was subject to all of the safety and child protection policies that our staff must follow," Marshall said.

"We have contacted law enforcement to let them know we will work with them in any way needed to gather the evidence and bring to justice the man who was charged," Marshall said. "We are also making a counselor available to any of our students or sports participants who would like to receive counseling as a result of this situation."

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Hearing set for coach accused of sex crimes