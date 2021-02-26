Hearing set for defendant in Moulton car theft

Feb. 26—MOULTON — A Hartselle man who authorities say crashed a stolen Chevrolet Cobalt into four other vehicles, including the Cobalt owner's other car, will have a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County District Court on March 5.

Joshua Ethan Ledlow, 19, was charged with first-degree theft, second-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief and five misdemeanors including marijuana possession from the Feb. 13 incident at a Moulton apartment complex.

Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight said officers Shane Burkett and Adam Lentz responded to a call involving an automobile accident at Fieldstone Apartments on Byler Road. They discovered one of the drivers was Ledlow, a suspect in a car theft. Officers said Ledlow was bleeding and appeared to be under the influence of a substance. An ambulance was called to the scene.

The victim of the car theft told officers he was away from home but his home alarm system notified him of movement in his backyard.

"Video surveillance showed the suspect walking around the property, then getting into the victim's red Chevrolet Cobalt," Knight said. "The suspect then drove it away from the residence."

An individual called the victim about an hour later and said the Cobalt was in the Fieldstone Apartments parking lot, Knight said.

"The victim drove to the apartments in his other car, saw the Cobalt backed into a spot, and drove up to block it in," he said. "Once the suspect saw this, he put the Cobalt in drive and hit the victim's other car. The suspect lost control and crashed into a truck that hit another car and SUV in the parking lot."

According to an affidavit filed in Lawrence County Circuit Court on Feb. 15, the suspect had a marijuana joint rolled up in a cigar wrap. "The joint was found in a car that the defendant stole moments before. Officer Lentz said that blood was found on the joint, and the suspect was bleeding after having just wrecked the car in a parking lot," the affidavit said.

Knight said the victim suffered a minor injury in the collision.

After the investigation, Moulton Police Capt. Russell Graham charged Ledlow with the eight crimes.

According to Lawrence County Jail records, Ledlow remains incarcerated with bail set at $14,200.

Moulton attorney Chris Malcom was designated Ledlow's court-appointed counsel. Ledlow filed an affidavit of substantial hardship listing no assets or income.

Knight took over as police chief in January after veteran police chief Lyndon McWhorter retired.

