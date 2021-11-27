Hearing set for double-murder suspect

Nov. 27—A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for accused double-homicide suspect Richard Ross after he once again declined to cooperate with a mental competency evaluation.

Ross, 56, is being held without bond in the Nez Perce County jail. He was scheduled to undergo a competency evaluation at the request of his attorney, Lawrence Moran, to determine if he's able to participate in his own defense.

However, Ross has twice declined to cooperate with the state-appointed psychiatrist. During a short hearing Friday afternoon, 2nd District Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans noted that the psychiatrist wrote a letter to the court indicating that Ross was "very polite," but uncooperative. The doctor went on to say that, during his brief meeting with Ross, he "exhibited no behavior consistent with a major mental disorder" and isn't being prescribed any medications. Based on that evidence, Evans said there's no reason to further delay the case. She scheduled a preliminary hearing for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8; a status conference will take place at 2:30p.m. Dec. 6.

The preliminary hearing will determine if there's adequate probable cause to charge Ross with the murders of 76-year-old Edwina "Eddy" Devin and her 57-year-old son, Michael Devin. Eddy Devin's body was found in her home on Cove Road near Grangeville on Sept. 30. Michael Devin's remains were found the next morning in a burning vehicle on Nez Perce Drive, east of Juniper Drive, in Lewiston.

Moran, Ross's attorney, agreed that the case should move forward. However, he noted for the record that the question of his client's mental competency "remains unanswered."

Ross is also a leading suspect in the 1994 strangulation deaths of Bruce and Lynn Peeples, of Grangeville, although he hasn't been charged in that case.

