Hearing set for GB teen charged in Wichita shooting

Sep. 30—A preliminary hearing with evidence for former Great Bend resident Breckyn Elliott has been scheduled for Oct. 18 in Sedgwick County District Court.

Elliott was an 18-year-old Great Bend High School senior when she was arrested in April of 2021 in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Wichita. Originally charged with murder, the charge against Elliott was later changed to attempted obstructing apprehension or prosecution, a felony, and attempted possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

Eric Stokes was shot and killed at Morgan's Landing Apartments near 13th and West streets in Wichita on April 25, 2021.

According to a Wichita Police Department news release issued in 2021, Stokes and four others were in an apartment when three armed suspects in masks forced their way inside. Stokes and the others went into a bedroom, and police allege the suspects fired several shots.

A second teen suffered minor injuries in the shooting. Investigators believe the incident was drug related.

On Wednesday, Sept. 26, Sedgwick County District Judge Eric Williams sentenced 19-year-old Easton Shaner-Palmer to five years and five months in prison in connection with the incident. Shaner-Palmer was also initially charged with first-degree murder but later pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aggravated burglary and attempted robbery.