Hearing set for Goshen robbery suspect

Nov. 10—GOSHEN — An initial court hearing has been set for Nov. 17 for a former professional basketball player facing criminal charges in Goshen.

Donté Greene, 34, Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested on charges of robbery, intimidation and interfering in the reporting of a crime after Goshen Police Department officers were dispatched to the Phillips 66, 1819 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 12:36 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a robbery in progress, according a GPD report.

According to an affidavit provided by the Elkhart County Circuit Court Clerk's office, in addition to robbery, the two additional charges against Greene in connection with the incident are misdemeanors.

Initially, GPD officers were advised of a possible drunk driver who was seen at Dunkin Donuts at 1952 Lincolway East in a flatbed pickup truck, which was later seen at the Phillips 66 station. A confrontation between Greene and a store clerk then ensured, as well as Greene entering the Taco Bell eatery next door, leading to Greene's arrest, according to the affidavit. Greene was transported to the Elkhart County Jail.

Greene did not display a weapon at the time, the affidavit reads. The robbery charge against him stemmed from threats he made against the store clerk, though there was no evidence that he actually took anything from the store, the affidavit added.

In his early days as a professional basketball player, Greene played for such teams as the Memphis Grizzlies, the Houston Rockets and the Sacramento Kings.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.