Hearing set: Judge to decide if suit to remove County Judge can move forward

Grayson County Justice Center

A January 14 hearing date has been set to see if a lawsuit to have Grayson County Judge Bill Magers removed from office can move forward.

The hearing is set for 1 p.m. in front of Chief Administrative Judge for the Region Ray Wheless.

The hearing comes after both parties in the case asked to have a judge decide if the case should go forward and two local judges asked to have themselves recused.

In his request to be removed, Judge Jim Fallon wrote, "There is a conflict with any Grayson County District Judge handling this case."

The petition to remove Magers was filed in the 397th back on Dec.1 by John Palmer and it cites Section 87.013 of the Local Government Code that states being intoxicated is a general ground to remove a county judge from office. The petition further states a district judge, under Section 87.017 of the Local Government Code, can suspend an official charged with an offense under Section 87.012 until a trial can be held.

John Palmer stands with his mother-in-law Rhonda Dean Nail who holds a photo of Katie Palmer on the day John Palmer filed a petition to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office.

As proof for the request to have Grayson County Judge Bill Magers removed from office, the petition cites the fact Magers was arrested for a driving while intoxicated 2nd charge on Feb. 19, 2020 in Grayson County.

Magers pleaded guilty to that charge in June and was sentenced to 365 days in jail probated for 12 months.

As conditions of that probation, Magers had to pay a $4,000 fine, do 200 hours of community service work at an organization like Mothers Against Drunk Driving or Four Rivers Outreach, maintain an interlock device on his vehicle and continue with outpatient DWI treatment including taking a monthly shot that helps curb alcohol cravings and inhibits intoxication.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers in a 2019 file photo

The county judge seat is one of the offices up for election in the March 1 Primary. Early voting for that primary begins on Feb. 14 and continues through Feb. 25. No Democrat filed for the office so the office will be decided by the primary. Magers has filed as the incumbent in the Republican Party and has been challenged by Sherman Assistant Police Chief Bruce Dawsey.

