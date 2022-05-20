Hearing set on lawsuit over Waterworks Hill Road collapse

A section of Waterworks Road Hill SE is seen closed due to erosion issues and roadway collapse, as seen Mar. 17, 2022 in Mill Township.

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Arguments about the gathering of documents in a lawsuit over the collapse of Waterworks Hill Road will be the focus of a hearing Monday morning in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.

Last year, commissioners sued the Twin City Water & Sewer District and two companies involved in the removal of a low head dam on Big Stillwater Creek in Uhrichsville. The dam, owned by the water and sewer district, was removed in October 2020, and shortly after that, about 1,200 feet of pavement on Waterworks Hill Road (County Road 37) south of Uhrichsville began to crumble. The road runs along the creek.

It has been closed for nearly two years now.

Commissioners blame the water and sewer district and the companies for the damage to the road.

"When removing a low head dam, the defendants knew or should have known of the risk of slope failures resulting from bank destabilization and/or accelerated erosion if proper precautions, assessments and monitoring are not conducted," the lawsuit said.

The county estimates that it will cost more than $1 million to repair Waterworks Hill Road.

Commissioners are seeking a judgment in excess of $25,000 and legal costs.

The two companies being sued — Riverreach Construction of Youngstown and Enviroscience Inc. of Stow — were awarded the project to remove the dam.

They have filed a motion to compel the county to provide them with documents in the case. Attorneys for the county say the motion is moot because the county has provided the companies with additional documents. The companies are disputing that argument.

The companies note that residents and neighbors have been complaining to county officials about Waterworks Hill Road since at least 2003, including issues with the berm and road eroding away.

"It is concerning that after 19 years of issues and complaints regarding the stability of CR 37, the county, as it claims, is in possession of only 24 emails regarding the road, none of which discuss the condition, stability or status of the road," the motion says. "Further, the county is not in possession, as it claims, of any full construction plan sets to repair CR 37."

The motion asks Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos to compel the county to fully respond to the request for documents.

