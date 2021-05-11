Hearing set for man accused in Bedford homicide

May 11—A preliminary hearing is set for May 19 for a Bedford-area man accused of shooting his partner's father to death last month during a domestic dispute outside their home.

Tico Octavius Franklin, 38, of Bedford, is now awaiting his charges in Bedford County Jail after being transported back to Pennsylvania following his arrest by federal marshals in the Frederick, Maryland, area.

According to state police, Franklin threatened to put Brian Hunter "on the ground" before the Bedford area man arrived in response to a domestic dispute between Franklin and his live-in partner at their Snake Spring Township home.

Once Hunter arrived, an argument between the men became "heated," the woman said.

After she walked into the house, the woman told police she heard "multiple gunshots" and went outside to see her father attempting to get into his van — only to be shot "again" by Franklin, Trooper Patrick Kelly wrote in an affidavit.

Franklin then allegedly went into his residence, grabbed the woman's car keys and a bulletproof vest before fleeing in her Ford Fusion, police said. Investigators later found the vehicle in eastern Maryland.

Franklin faces homicide, assault and robbery charges.

Online court records does not list an attorney for Franklin.