Hearing set for man accused of killing couple at Bike Week in Daytona Beach

Attorneys for a man accused of killing a couple in Daytona Beach are set to be back in court Thursday.

Police said Jean Macean murdered Terry and Brenda Aultman during last year’s Bike Week.

Officers said Terry and Brenda were biking home from a night out when they were attacked on Wild Olive Avenue about a mile and a half south of their home.

Watch: Police: Suspect in fatal stabbing of Daytona Beach couple confessed to murders

Macean is accused of stabbing and slashing the necks of the couple, according to police.

Previously, a judge ordered a competency hearing over the suspect’s mental health.

Watch: ‘A monster’: Man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing of Daytona Beach couple

Channel 9 will have a crew monitoring the actions inside of the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

