Hearing set for man in fatal Oklahoma festival shooting

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A bond hearing was set for Tuesday for a 26-year-old man suspected of killing one person and wounding seven in a shooting at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, the prosecutor in the case said.

Skyler Buckner surrendered to law enforcement Sunday afternoon following the early Sunday shooting at the Memorial Day event in Taft, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

Those shot ranged in age from 9 to 56.

A 39-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was killed, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

An OSBI spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call for comment Tuesday.

District Attorney Larry Edwards said he has not determined what charges Buckner will face and will ask at the hearing in Muskogee that formal arraignment be delayed until later this week after he receives a police report on the shooting.

“I pretty much know what happened” after visiting the site, Edwards said, “but I'm not comfortable stating potential charges until after I read the report.”

Buckner remains jailed and does not yet have an attorney, Edwards said.

Edwards would not confirm whether investigators suspect or are searching for more possible shooters, but said 40 shell casings from four different weapons were found at the scene.

“It leads you to believe there was more than one” shooter, Edwards said. “It's a miracle more people weren't hurt ... I'm amazed more people weren't hurt.”

Edwards said there were an estimated 1,500 people attending the festival in the town of fewer than 200 residents.