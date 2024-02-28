Hearing set for March 28 in Rollin Township hunting murder case

ADRIAN — A defense attorney for a teenager charged with murdering his mother’s boyfriend while hunting was granted time Tuesday to prepare for a preliminary examination.

Lenawee County District Judge Laura J. Schaedler rescheduled the examination for March 5-28 during a probable cause conference Tuesday. Defendant Trenton Karl-Mark Berry’s attorney, Salvatore Molaro Jr. of the Lenawee County Public Defender’s Office, told Schaedler he “received a considerable amount of information” on Monday from the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office and he needs time to review it.

Under Michigan law, preliminary exams should be scheduled five to seven days after the probable cause conference, but defense attorneys can request more time to prepare their cases. These requests are routinely granted.

Schaedler asked Berry, who appeared in court by video from the Maurice Spear Campus juvenile detention facility, and his parents, who were in the courtroom, if they agreed to having the exam on March 28. They said they agreed.

Berry, 17, is charged with open murder and felony firearms in the death of Kirt Stubbins, 41, of Addison while they were hunting Nov. 30 in Rollin Township. Berry is charged as an adult. He is being held on a $5,005,000 bond.

Berry was arrested Feb. 12 following an investigation by the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office. According to an affidavit of probable cause in the district court file, Berry and Stubbins were hunting together on Nov. 30 in Rollin Township when Stubbins was shot. Stubbins had been Berry's mother's live-in boyfriend for eight years.

According to the affidavit, Berry told a sheriff's office detective he would never shoot Stubbins. The detective reported the only tracks in the snow were from Stubbins and Berry.

Berry was armed with a Savage Axis .350 rifle, the affidavit said. That caliber of bullet was removed from Stubbins' body during the autopsy. Tests at the Michigan State Police crime lab matched the bullet to Berry's rifle.

The open murder charge allows a jury to determine the degree of murder, should the case go to trial. The felony firearms charge, which also is called possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, has a two-year sentence that would be served before any other time, if Berry is convicted.

