Court

Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris set another hearing date in the murder trial for an "agreement in discovery" regarding the investigation into the death of an MU student in northern Columbia last January.

During a hearing Monday afternoon at the Boone County Courthouse, Harris scheduled a hearing date in the State v. Emma Adams for the murder of Sammy Clemons on May 15 at 1:30 p.m.

An “agreement in discovery” is part of the fact finding puzzle to allow both parties to evaluate the risks, potential strategies and strengths that can progress a case and a path to trial, a plea or other an other outcome is further explored.

Adams is currently facing charges for second-degree murder, corpse abandonment, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence, all felonies.

Adams has pled not guilty to the charges.

Police found human remains at a residence in the 2400 block of Bentley Court on Jan. 10 after receiving a call for a wellness check for Clemons. The ensuing investigation identified Clemons as the victim.

Adams was charged with Clemons' murder. She allegedly told police she stabbed the victim in self-defense.

Clemons was a junior at the University of Missouri in Columbia studying Biology and Genomic Research.

Friends and family recalled to the Tribune in February that Clemons was a kind and loving person. Clemons volunteered to feed cats and packed meals for children in need with his outreach youth group at Wesley United Methodist Church in Jefferson City through their Buddy Packs program.

Clemons' family and friends were in attendance on Monday.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Hearing set in May in Columbia murder case