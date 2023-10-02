Hearing set in N.C. for man accused of shooting Dinwiddie teen at Outer Banks hotel

The man accused of firing a gun that critically wounded a Dinwiddie teen last week at an Outer Banks hotel will have his next day in court in about a week.

Ashton Mills, 22, of Midlothian, is set to appear at a hearing Oct. 10 in Dare County (North Carolina) Superior Court, according to court records. He already was arraigned on the charges in District Court.

Mills is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury and felony obstruction of justice. He is being held at the Dare County Detention Center in Manteo on a $230,000 bond.

Police in Nags Head responded to an early morning shooting Sept. 28 at the Surf Side Hotel. There, they found a 17-year-old Dinwiddie girl with a gunshot wound to her head.

After she was stabilized at the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head, she was airlifted to a hospital in Virginia in critical condition. A spokesperson for Nags Head police chief Perry Hale said police have not been advised of any changes in her condition.

The girl’s name has been withheld from the public because of her age.

A police investigation found the girl was shot after Mills allegedly played with a gun that was brought by a member of the group in which she and Mills were part.

A second man from Midlothian, identified as 23-year-old Joshua Smith, is the apparent owner of the gun. Police charged him with failure to properly store a firearm to protect minors. He was released on a $2,500 bond, but court information for him was not immediately available.

Because the investigation is ongoing, police said further charges are possible.

The Surf Side Hotel is located in Nags Head in the southern portion of the Outer Banks. According to its website, it opened in 1984.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Hearing set in N.C. for man accused of shooting Dinwiddie teen