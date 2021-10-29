Hearing set for Nov. 5 in Tanoos bribery case

Oct. 28—A Nov. 5 court hearing was set today in the bribery case of former Vigo County schools superintendent Danny Tanoos in Marion County.

The purpose of the hearing is not specified in the entry for Marion County Superior Court 30. The hearing was requested by email by Tanoos' legal team.

A Feb. 7 jury trial remains set in the case, which was filed in September 2018.

The case was last before a judge in August, when Tanoos' lawyers requested a continuance of a September jury trial. They citied a need for additional time "to explore the possibility of an alternative resolution to the case other than trial." The attorneys requested more time to meet with prosecutors for that discussion.

The Tribune-Star attempted to reach Tanoos' defense attorneys late Thursday afternoon; they were out of the office.

Three counts of bribery were filed in September 2018. The state alleges Tanoos solicited concert tickets and dinners from a vendor in exchange for recommendations that the vendor, Marion County-based Energy Systems Group LLC, be contracted for school corporation projects.

A mid-case appeal filed in June 2019 put the criminal proceedings on hold, but the Indiana Court of Appeals rules the case should proceed; in March 2020, the Indiana Supreme Court declined to take up the appeal, allowing the case to resume in the trial court.

The public health emergency of COVID-19 also delayed court actions in the case.

Tanoos faces one count of bribery as a Class C felony. The penalty range is two to eight years in prison with an advisory sentence of 4 years.

He also faces two counts of bribery as a Level 5 felony. The penalty range is one to six years in prison with an advisory sentence of 3 years.

Tanoos has maintained his innocence.

In late January, the Vigo County School Corp. board approved an out-of-court settlement with Energy Systems Group, or ESG, the vendor with which the district had done more than $40 million worth of business.

As part of that settlement, the school corporation received $1.25 million. In addition, ESG was to forgive $300,000 in outstanding fees.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.