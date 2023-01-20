Hearing set in open records case

Jan. 19—A hearing is set over a motion to quash the News-Capital's Open Records Act request for police videos and more documents after officers fatally shot a man.

Officers initially responded for a reported mental health crisis Saturday night to the 1900 block of Green Meadows Drive in McAlester. Investigators said a man — identified in court records as James Klembara — disregarded law enforcement commands to put down a carbine rifle before officers fatally shot him.

The News-Capital submitted Open Records Act requests Tuesday for several law enforcement records regarding the incident before District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan on Wednesday filed a motion to quash the request — which is set for a hearing at 10 a.m. Friday before Pittsburg County District Judge Tim Mills.

Legal representation for the News-Capital plans to file a response in court and attend the hearing Friday.

"We look forward to explaining why we believe the public has a right to see this video and these documents," MN-C Publisher Reina Owens said. "We made the records request not for ourselves, but as part of our responsibility to the residents of McAlester."

The News-Capital on Tuesday submitted an Open Records Act request to the city of McAlester for the McAlester Police Department's 911 calls, dispatch logs, incident reports, use of force statements, and body cam footage from responding officers during the fatal shooting. The News-Capital also submitted an Open Records Act request to Krebs Police Department for body cam footage, use of force reports, and incident reports for the incident.

Sullivan's Wednesday motion to quash claimed the entirety of the videos requested were redactable under state law and requested the court to issue an order prohibiting the release of any responding officers' video during the investigation and possible prosecution.

A city of McAlester representative on Wednesday afternoon declined to fulfill the News-Capital's records request "at this time," stating no information could be released due to an ongoing investigation.

Krebs officials had not fulfilled the News-Capital's request as of Thursday.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation declined to further answer the News-Capital's questions Thursday morning about the incident, citing an ongoing investigation.

Sullivan's motion asked that Open Records Act requests "made by certain media outlets to obtain video footage recorded on body and dashboard cameras" during the Jan. 14 incident involving McAlester Police Officers Joseph Barlow and Eli Copeland, Krebs Police Officer Corey Cantrell, and James Klembara be prohibited from release pending the investigation.

The motion states the officers fired at the suspect "ultimately causing his death."

Sullivan's motion accurately states 51 O.S. § 24A.8 (10) (b) allows law enforcement agencies to "redact or obscure specific portions of the recording that, among other reasons, depict the death of a person or a dead body, depict acts of severe violence resulting in great bodily injury."

But the law states videos can be redacted for depiction of a person's death or great bodily injury unless those instances were "effected by a law enforcement officer."

51 O.S. 24 A.20 also states Open Records Access "shall not be denied because a public body or public official is using or has taken possession of such records for investigatory purposes or has placed the records in a litigation or investigation file."

Sullivan's motion does not address the bevy of additional records the News-Capital requested.

OSBI said the man stood in the doorway with a carbine rifle when officers arrived at the home.

Investigators said the man disregarded commands to put down the weapon before officers shot the man and then rendered aid before medics arrived.

"A loaded carbine rifle and a high-capacity magazine were recovered from the scene," OSBI said in a press release.

Officials said the man was later taken to the McAlester Regional Heath Center, where he was pronounced dead.

MPD Chief Kevin Hearod said his officers will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.