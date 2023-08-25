Hearing set for prominent Alaska tribal member charged in 2019 rape case in Bellingham

A man who is charged with rape and burglary in 2019 in Bellingham was an emerging tribal youth leader in Alaska, the Bellingham Herald has learned.

Shawaan Jackson-Gamble, 25, was arrested on Aug. 10 in King County on an outstanding warrant from Whatcom County. He is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree burglary.

The rape charge alleges the female victim was incapable of consent because she was either physically helpless or mentally incapacitated at the time, according to court records

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Aug. 18.

Jackson-Gamble was a student at Northwest Indian College in Bellingham from 2018-21, according to the school.

In 2019, the year the alleged crimes occurred in Bellingham, Jackson-Gamble was selected to be an “emerging leader” on the executive council for the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes in Alaska, according to their website.

The Bellingham Herald has reached out to the tribe for comment on Jackson-Gamble’s current criminal charges.

In February 2023, Jackson-Gamble was selected to hold the first-ever Alaska Native Tribal Seat on the The North Pacific Fishery Management Council.

According to the NPFMC, Jackson-Gamble resigned and no longer holds that seat.

In January 2023, Jackson-Gamble was chosen as one of the Indigenous Stewardship Fellows by the First Alaskans Institute. His staff page was taken down so it is not clear whether he is still part of the organization.

The Bellingham Herald has reached out to the First Alaskans Institute for comment.

Jackson-Gamble was released from the Whatcom County Jail on a $6,000 cash bond on Aug. 10 and allowed to travel back to Alaska following his release while his case is pending, according to previous Bellingham Herald reporting.

Background

Court records show Jackson-Gamble was invited over to his female friend’s apartment in Bellingham. A woman who was staying over at the friend’s house told police that after the three spent the night drinking and playing board games, she went to bed alone and fully clothed. Jackson-Gamble also left the apartment and the door was locked by the female friend.

In the early morning of Oct. 25, the woman allegedly woke up naked next to Jackson-Gamble. She told police she did not remember what happened and did not give consent. Jackson-Gamble then proceeded to sleep on the couch in the living room and later on, the apartment’s keys were found there after he was gone, court records show.

The woman immediately reported to police what happened after going to the hospital for treatment. A warrant was issued for his arrest three years later in October 2022.

According to court records, Jackson-Gamble does not have to appear for his Oct. 11 status hearing but will be required to be present throughout his jury trial, which is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 6. The status hearing is meant to determine the state of the case.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org

Brigid Collins Family Support Center professionals are on-call between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, to answer questions about children, families, abuse prevention or treatment at (360) 734-4616.

▪ Child Protective Services: Washington state hotline for reporting child abuse and neglect, 866-829-2153.

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

If you or a child is in immediate danger, call 911 and make a report to law enforcement.

To report child abuse or neglect call 1-866-END HARM.