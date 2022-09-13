Hearing set for Tuesday after SRO sued for handcuffing 7-year-old with autism

A mother and her son will learn Tuesday whether a judge will approve a settlement over how a school resource officer treated her son.

It’s a new step in a long-awaited court battle after an incident in 2018 at Pressly School in Statesville.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mother files lawsuit after school resource officer handcuffs 7-year-old son with autism

In 2020, Channel 9 obtained body camera video, which showed a 7-year-old boy with autism handcuffed and spitting at a school resource officer. That officer restrained the boy on the floor for more than 30 minutes. The student was on his stomach, and his arms were behind his back.

The SRO was never formally charged and he has resigned from Statesville police.

The mother filed a lawsuit against the city and the former resource officer, claiming constitutional violence, negligence and infliction of emotional distress.

