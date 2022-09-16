Hearing slated for fatal hit-and-run suspects

Sep. 16—A hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 28 to determine the admissibility of statements to police by two men accused of vehicular manslaughter in the March 18 fatal hit-and-run incident at South Transit and High streets.

The hearing was scheduled Friday by Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek for Sean Kelahan, 20, and Tyreek Wolfe, 21, both of whom are charged with vehicular manslaughter, negligent homicide, assault, leaving the scene of a fatal accident and speeding in connection with the death of 25-year-old Richard Howes III. Howes was crossing South Transit Street on foot when he was struck by two southbound vehicles, according to police.

In what's known as a Huntley hearing, two or three Lockport Police officers who were present when Kelahan and Wolfe were arrested will testify to statements made by them, according to Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia.

The DA's Office has extended a plea offer to Wolfe, but it was not acted upon as of Friday morning, according to District Attorney Brian Seaman.

Wolfe previously was released on bail.

Kelahan is being held at Niagara County Jail. His bail was revoked on Sept. 1 after he violated conditions of his release by being arrested on a shoplifting charge in Erie County.