After hearing sneezes coming from Christmas tree, this Texas woman found a possum there

A Texas woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video in which she said she found a possum in her Christmas tree.

The woman, who goes by Brett (with the handle BrettBratt359) on TikTok, posted the video Nov. 28 after she said she heard the critter sneeze.

Brett said in a follow-up video that she has cats and figured it was one of them in her tree. But they weren’t there.

“I thought maybe I’m crazy and kept working,” Brett said. “Then I heard it again, a little louder with some other noises.”

She said when she got up to see if her cat was sleeping behind the couch or at the window, she saw a long, big rat-like tail.

“I just kinda stopped because I was in shock,” Brett said. “I look up and see this giant, gray, breathing ball of fur.”

That’s when she realized it was a possum.

She originally made the video so she could send it to her boyfriend, so he would believe her, she said in the update video. Her boyfriend told her where some rubber gloves were so she could try to grab the little critter. She tried to grab ahold of the possum, but it was stronger than expected.

“It was holding on for dear life to this Christmas tree,” Brett said in the video. “No matter how hard I tried to pull him, he just wasn’t coming off. It was a lot.”

She gave up a few times, tried again a few times and even tried to feed her furry guest before she “ended up just giving it my all and plucking his fingers from the branches one at a time.”

“It was a struggle,” she said. “He started to flop around when I actually got him off, and then he fell on the floor along with all of the ornaments.”

She said it wasn’t a hard or long fall.

After hitting the ground, the possum ran under one couch. She moved that and tried to get him, and the possum ran under the other couch. She said it went back and forth like this about five times.

She waited 10 minutes to catch her breath, then got up, moved the couch and “tackled him like an NFL football player.”

She said the possum wasn’t mean or aggressive and she called animal control after she got ahold of him.

Brett said she’s an animal love. She has three dogs, two snakes, a bearded dragon and a cat and might have considered keeping the possum “if it didn’t smell so horrible.”