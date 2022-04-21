Hearing in Snyder County homicide scheduled for next week

Apr. 21—MIDDLEBURG — Homicide suspect Brad A. Bailor is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing next week.

Bailor, 33, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Leslie M. Bailor, 32, in their 1150 S. Market St. home in Penn Township on Monday afternoon.

He is being held without bail at Snyder County Prison on charges of criminal homicide and first-degree murder.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, April 28, before District Judge John H. Reed. The hearing is being moved from Reed's Selinsgrove office to the county courthouse in Middleburg.