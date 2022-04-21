Hearing about text messages detailing abuse, judge raises bond for Navin Jones' parents

Navin Jones' favorite things were buried with him, but Laura Walker kept a few things to remember her 8-year-old grandson who died in March at his parents' Peoria home.

PEORIA – On Thursday morning, a Peoria County judge raised the bond for two parents accused of fatally neglecting their son after new abuse allegations came to light.

Stephanie Jones and Brandon Walker discussed "whooping" Jones for eating the dog's food and drinking out of its bowl. One text message said "kick his (expletive), seabass."

Other text messages talked about tying the boy up in the basement after he was found urinating in his room – which had the door's knob removed and a rope holding it shut.

In response to that and other evidence, Circuit Judge John Vespa granted the state's motion to increase bond for the two, who are facing first-degree murder charges for the death of their 8-year-old son due to neglect and physical abuse.

Vespa upped their bond from $1 million to $5 million, meaning Jones and Walker would need to post $500,000 to get out of the county jail. Prosecutors had sought the higher bond based upon new evidence as well as additional charges that could mean a stiffer sentence if they are convicted.

When he was found unresponsive in his parents' Peoria home on March 29, he weighed about 30 pounds. Authorities have described the treatment of the boy as "heinous." The terms skeletal and emaciated were used to describe his condition.

Assistant State's Attorney Donna Cruz pressed for the higher bond, saying more facts had been discovered since the two were initially charged days after Navin's death. That includes events that led up to the 911 call by Jones on the afternoon of March 29.

Cruz said Stephanie Jones had last seen her son about 8 p.m. the night before and didn't notice he was unresponsive or not breathing until 2 p.m. the next day. Jones told investigators she carried the boy from his room and put him into a downstairs shower to revive him.

She called 911, but spent the first 30 seconds of that call complaining about her son. She was transferred to a second operator and spent another 50 seconds or so, Cruz told the judge, complaining about Navin before being asked why she had called 911.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, but the boy died a short time later.

Attorneys for Walker and Jones argued the existing bond of $1 million was enough, as the two couldn't afford to post it and anything more wasn't needed.

But Cruz noted both Walker and Jones face up to life in prison for actions "brutal and heinous indicative of wanton cruelty" — legalese that triggers a possible life term if they are convicted of killing Navin.

