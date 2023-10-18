Hearing for three shootings suspects continued

Oct. 18—SHARON — District Judge Travis P. Martwinski continued the preliminary hearing for the third time for an adult and two teenagers accused of conspiring to kill a Sharon woman in September.

Thomas Emil Shank Jr., 36, and Kiwi S. Minich, 17, both of 1047 Leslie St., Sharon, and Cory Michael Blough, 17, of 582 Spruce Ave., Sharon, were charged with conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in the Sept. 19 shooting of Ivory Daniels.

Daniels survived the shooting after receiving hospital treatment.

Blough was also charged with theft, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a minor after he reportedly took his father's gun to use in the crime, police said.

All attorneys and family showed up for the hearing Wednesday in Martwinski's Sharon courtroom.

Assistant District Attorney Rob Hartley requested the continuance on behalf of the commonwealth, due to an injury to a prosecution witness scheduled to in the case.

Martwinski rescheduled the hearing for 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in a Common Pleas courtroom to accommodate the large number of people in attendance.

Defense attorneys — Randall T. Hetrick for Blough, Melissa Merchant Calvert for Shank, and Autumn Johnson for Minich — objected to Hartley's request for a continuance.

"He's been in jail for 29 days without a hearing," Merchant Calvert said of her client.

All three defendants have been housed in Mercer County Jail for 29 days.

Johnson requested a bail modification for Minich, which would include provisions for house arrest so she can continue her education.

"The commonwealth strongly opposes bond modification," Hartley said. "This was a planned, serious attack and the defendant poses a danger to the community."

Martwinski denied the request, but pointed out that both minors could receive bail modification at an interest of justice for minors hearing Friday. Both could be placed on house arrest at that time.

Police responded at 2:06 a.m. Sept. 19 to Shank's and Minich's residence for a woman who had been shot in the face, according to a criminal complaint.

Daniels, who owns the home, is Shank's ex-girlfriend, police said. She was taken to a trauma center and treated for a gunshot wound.

Daniels told police that she and Shank were separated but still lived in the same house. She said she was seeing someone else.

Daniels said Shank has fits of rage and is verbally and physically abusive, police said. She said there were recent incidents in which she has feared for her life and she believed Shank was going to harm her.

Shank made multiple statements to police on planning to kill Daniels with Minich and her boyfriend, Blough, police said. The three communicated about, conspired and planned ways to kill Daniels, police said.

Blough identified who he said were the co-conspirators in the planning and commission of the crime. He told police that they discussed and planned how the homicide would be carried out, police said.

Blough said he entered the house and shot the victim in the face and fled with the gun, police said. Minich accompanied Blough to the house, let him in and directed him to the victim's bedroom where Daniels was sleeping, police said. Blough then shot Daniels in the face, and Minich pushed Blough out of the home, police said.

Editor's note: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.

