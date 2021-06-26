Hearing to throw out Snider's indictment reschedule to July

Jun. 25—The hearing on a motion to throw out the indictment in the case against Neches Elementary Principal Kimberlyn Snider has been reset to Friday, July 30.

Snider was indicted by a grand jury on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third degree felony, and five counts of official oppression in January.

Her attorney filed the motion to throw out the indictment based on incorrect language, a common pre-trial procedure, during a hearing May 28.

The hearing for the motion was originally set for 9 a.m. Friday, June 25 at the Anderson County Courthouse.

Outside the courtroom, Snider's attorney, Steve Green, filed a brief, at 7:45 a.m. Friday, to support their position on tossing out the indictment.

If the judge throws out the indictment, District Attorney Allyson Mitchell will be required to take the case back to the grand jury. The court may allow the indictment to be amended.

Following her grand jury indictment, Snider turned herself into the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Feb. 2.

Despite the indictment and subsequent arrest, the Neches Board of Trustees voted Feb. 22 to extend Snider's contract, after her husband, Superintendent Randy Snider decided to retain his wife as elementary principal.

Snider is currently under review by the Texas Education Agency.

The TEA reported there were 33 complaints against her since Jan. 1 and that she's under review by the agency's Educator Investigation Division.

The Neches Independent School District accepted the retirement letter of Randy as superintendent May 17. Snider's retirement will be effective June 30.