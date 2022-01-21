Hearing, trial dates set for Shane Meehan

Jan. 21—Initial hearing and trial dates have been set for the Terre Haute man accused of killing Greg Ferency, a city police detective and FBI task force officer.

Shane Meehan, 45, has a 10 a.m. Monday hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Craig McKee at the federal courthouse in Terre Haute.

U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon has been assigned the case. Hanlon set a trial date of March 28 in Terre Haute.

Notifications filed Thursday in the federal court's Southern District of Indiana show a preliminary plea of not guilty entered for Meehan, who has the right to opt for a bench trial or jury trial, as well as the option to seek a plea agreement.

A federal grand jury in Indianapolis on Wednesday returned an indictment charging Meehan with the murder of a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property and use of a firearm during a crime of violence causing death.

The murder and firearms charges are capital-eligible offenses, punishable by life imprisonment or death. Should the U.S. attorney general determine the circumstances of the offenses are such that a death sentence is justified, the government must notify the court at a reasonable time before trial.

The charges stem from the July 7, 2021, shooting death of Ferency at the FBI office in Terre Haute.

Federal prosecutors say Meehan drove his pickup truck to the gate of the building, got out of his pickup truck and threw a Molotov cocktail at the office building.

Ferency then walked outside and was confronted by Meehan, who was holding a firearm, according to the government. Meehan shot Ferency, who died of his injuries.

Meehan was arrested the day of the shooting and has been in federal custody since. He was previously charged in a criminal complaint filed July 8, 2021.

The FBI is investigating; Terre Haute police and Indiana State Police have assisted.

Assistant U.S. attorneys William McCoskey, Lindsay Karwoski and Kathryn Olivier are prosecuting.

Meehan is represented by Monica Foster, Gwendolyn Beitz and Joseph Cleary of the Indiana Federal Community Defender's Office.

