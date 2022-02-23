Hearing waived in fatal overdose case

Feb. 23—MILTON — The case against a Watsontown woman accused of providing the drugs that killed her boyfriend Earnest Lee Sharr Jr. is headed to Northumberland County Court.

Samantha Jo Acy, 37, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl. She will now appear in county court at a later date.

Acy is charged with felony counts of drug delivery in death, criminal use of a communication facility, and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery; and misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person. She was charged by state Trooper James Nestico, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Acy allegedly provided the drugs that killed Sharr, 43, of Delaware Township, on Sept. 24. After an autopsy, the cause of death was found to be multiple drug intoxication of fentanyl, xylazine and othero-para-flouro fentanyl, police said.

Acy posted $125,000 bail on Jan. 21 through professional bondsman Merek Hronowski, of Bloomsburg.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER