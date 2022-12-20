Hearing waived for man accused of Walnut Street murder

Dec. 20—A preliminary hearing held Monday afternoon for the suspect in a fatal Sept. 18 shooting downtown was waived in exchange for early discovery from prosecution.

Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, of Sharpsville, Pa., who is facing first-degree murder and malicious assault charges, appeared before Magistrate Judge Ron Banevia video conference from North Central Regional Jail According to criminal complaints filed at the time of Sneed's arrest, a Morgantown Police officer was driving on High Street at the Walnut Street intersection when he said he witnessed Sneed fire several rounds at close range into the back of a vehicle on Walnut Street.

A male and female victim seated in the back seat of the car sustained gunshot wounds. The driver of the vehicle drove away from the scene and directly to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital where the male victim, later identified as Marcelius K. Likely, 34, was pronounced dead.

Since his arrest, Sneed has been held at North Central Regional Jail without bond.

Monday's hearing was scheduled after Sneed's initial preliminary hearing in late September was continued due to Sneed not having an attorney at the time. He has since obtained attorney Edmund Rollo as defense counsel.

With Monday's waiver, Monongalia County Prosecutor Perri Jo DeChristopher will now provide Rollo with any evidence discovery obtained so far by the state before probable cause can be determined by the court.

If probable cause is found, the case will move forward to Monongalia County Circuit Court for further proceedings.

