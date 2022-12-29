Hearing waived for woman accused of lunging at child with knife

Dec. 28—A Scranton woman who police said lunged at her child's father while she held a knife and he held their 1-year-old daughter will head to Lackawanna County Court after she waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

Ivy Murray, 31, 1714 Stafford Ave., faces counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest, child endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment.

The police responded to the Stafford Avenue home shortly after midnight Dec. 14 to investigate a fight, according to a criminal complaint.

A resident there, Shantile Torres, told officers she allowed Murray and Gerard Smith, her child's father, to stay in the residence for the past few days.

However, they argued earlier in the night because Murray went out drinking and returned home intoxicated and angry at the thought of Smith and Torres home together.

It turned into a fight in which Murray grabbed a kitchen knife and cut Torres' thumb and "lunged" at Smith while he held their baby.

The fight was recorded on a home video camera that, while blocked by a box, picked up audio, which officers reviewed.

"I'll kill you, on my soul," Murray could be heard on the recording, police said.

Murray, who strongly smelled of alcohol, struggled with the police as they attempted to arrest her, the police accused.

Murray remains jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail.

