The teen accused of planning an attack on Mariemont High School is scheduled to have a hearing in his case Wednesday.

The teen accused of planning an attack on Mariemont High School is scheduled to have a hearing in his case Wednesday.

The 14-year-old is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said the teen was communicating with a man in his 20s about the attack. The pair discussed gassing the school, killing students and staff and kidnapping the "attractive ones."

Powers said she believes the threat was imminent. Police said the teen confessed to the plot in an interview conducted with the teen's father present.

Prosecutors will seek to have the case sent to adult court, where the teen would face a maximum sentence of life in prison with a chance of parole after 35 years.

In a rare statement, the Hamilton County Public Defender's Office said attempting to try the teen as adult does nothing to serve public safety. The statement said the teen was manipulated by a "predatory" adult and had significant mental health challenges including autism spectrum disorder.

While Mariemont police are still investigating the adult, he has not yet been charged with anything.

The hearing is scheduled at 10 a.m. before Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Kari Bloom.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hearing Wednesday for teen accused in Mariemont High School threat