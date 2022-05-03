Hearing on whether to move Aaron Dean murder trial continues with 2nd day of media clips

Lawyers for the former Fort Worth police officer who killed Atatiana Jefferson in her home in 2019 continued to show hours of media clips about the shooting during a hearing Tuesday without making any arguments in regards to two motions under consideration in the case.

Aaron Dean, who is charged with murder, has been scheduled to go on trial before a jury on May 16.

Dean’s attorneys Bob Gill and Miles Brissette filed a motion for a change of venue on Nov. 30. In documents for the motion, they’ve argued Dean cannot receive a fair trial in Tarrant County due to extensive media coverage. However, neither attorney made any arguments about why the trial should be moved during the hearing Monday or Tuesday in 297th District Court of Tarrant County, instead opting to show hours of videos to the courtroom.

The video coverage included clips from NBC DFW, Fox News, WFAA, Reuters, CBS 11, the Star-Telegram and other outlets. In the courtroom, Jefferson’s family sat in the front two rows and watched the footage. Over and over, they saw clips of former Mayor Betsy Price talking about the shooting, protesters shouting Jefferson’s name downtown and Dean shooting Jefferson on police body-cam footage. Attorney Lee Merritt also joined the family in the courtroom, as well as local activists and reporters.

Monday’s entire proceedings from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. consisted of the attorneys showing video footage. As of 3:30 p.m., Tuesday’s proceedings were the same. The hearing is expected to continue Wednesday.

Jefferson, 28, was killed inside her own home in south Fort Worth in October 2019. Dean, who was responding to a neighbor’s call about open doors at the home, shot her through a window at the back of the house.

James Smith, the neighbor who called the non-emergency line that night to ask for a wellness check at Jefferson’s home, waited outside the courthouse Monday and Tuesday. He stood beside a glossy banner emblazoned with Jefferson’s photo and name.

As of Tuesday, the judge had not ruled on the motion for a change of venue. It’s unclear whether moving the trial to another county would cause delays.

Gill and Brissette filed another motion Monday morning asking the court to delay the trial again because Dean’s lead attorney, Jim Lane, is seriously ill. It’s unclear when the judge may rule on that motion.

In January, Judge David Hagerman tentatively re-scheduled Dean’s murder trial for May 16, with jury selection to begin May 9. At the time, Hagerman said there would be no more delays.

“Is this how justice comes for Black women?!?!” Jefferson’s sister Ashley Carr posted publicly on her Facebook on Dec. 15. “Just let me know!! How long do we have to wait?”

Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed on Oct. 12, 2019, by a Fort Worth police officer.

Jefferson was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when she thought she heard a prowler in the back yard, grabbed a handgun from her purse, and pointed it toward the window, the nephew told a forensic interviewer, according to an arrest warrant affidavit supporting Dean’s arrest. Dean, who is white, did not identify himself as a police officer and shot Jefferson within seconds, according to body-camera video.

Dean, 37, resigned from the police department the same day he was arrested, which was two days after the shooting. The department said he would have been fired if he had not resigned.

After the motion to delay the trial to May was granted in December, Jefferson’s family and others in the community said the continued delay in justice is disrespectful.

The defense’s new motion for a continuance argues the trial again must be delayed due to Lane’s “serious health issues” because he is not able to participate in trial preparation or court proceedings.

The motion also says state prosecutors filed “significant new discovery materials” in the last few days, and Dean’s defense does not have enough time to review the new information before the trial.

The motion does not give a clear timeline for when the defense would be prepared to go forward with the trial.

“It is unknown at this time when Mr. Lane will be able to return to his practice,” the motion says.