Hearings for Chad Daybell, charged after missing Idaho kids found dead on his property, resume

Preliminary hearings resumed Tuesday for Chad Daybell, who is charged in the case of two Idaho children found dead in June after a monthslong search.

Daybell's wife, Lori Vallow, who is the mother of the children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, has also been charged.

The hearings began Monday and included harrowing testimonies from detectives who found the bodies of Tylee and JJ on Daybell's property on June 9.

Detective Ray Dennis Hermosillo said on the stand that about two hours after the search began, detectives marked off an area at Daybell's home where there was a "recognizable deceased body smell."

Hermosillo said that sod was removed from the area and a black plastic bag, as well as a melted green bucket, were found.

The bag contained a round object that was protruding through the dirt, which was later determined to be the skull of JJ, according to Hermosillo.

JJ had been wearing red pajamas and black socks, and a white and blue blanket had been placed on top of him, Hermosillo said.

He was also found with a "large amount" of duct tape covering his head, arms and feet, according to Hermosillo.

The charred remains of Tylee were found in the melted green bucket, Hermosillo said.

Both remains were found about six to eight inches under the sod. The grandparents of JJ were seen in court weeping during the gruesome testimony.

Daybell, 51, was charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence after the remains were found on his property.

Vallow, whose preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10, is facing two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children and one misdemeanor count each of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt. She was arrested back in February.

Both have maintained their innocence.

In a testimony from Melanie Gibb, a friend of Daybell and Vallow, Gibb spoke about a phone call she had with Vallow in December -- about three months after the children were last seen.

Gibb asks where the children are, specifically asking the whereabouts of JJ, according to audio of the call which was played in court.

Vallow replies saying she had to move him and was "keeping him protected."

