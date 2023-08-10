Hearings: New charges added to July 27 indictment in Trump's classified documents case

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon scheduled former President Donald Trump's classified documents criminal trial to begin Aug. 14 at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce at 101 N. U.S. 1. She has since rescheduled it to May 20-31, 2024.

FORT PIERCE - Former President Donald Trump's codefendants Waltine "Walt" Nauta and Carlos De Olivera are scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse today to enter pleas to new charges added July 27 to an indictment in the classified documents case.

Trump also was scheduled to attend, but elected not to, after Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office filed papers July 27 stating that Trump and Nauta may excuse their appearances on Thursday “subject to the court’s approval.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith speaks to the press at the US Department of Justice in Washington, DC, on June 9, 2023, announcing the unsealing of the indictment against former President Donald Trump.

“I waive my right to appear in court at my arraignment,” Trump said in a court filing. In the same paperwork, he also pleaded "not guilty" to a trio of new charges, include two counts of obstruction and one count of unlawful retention of National Defense Information.

Trump’s newest co-defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, property manager at his Mar-a-Lago resort, will be in court for his arraignment at 10 a.m., before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard to enter a plea on four counts revealed in the superseding indictment, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, concealing an object and making a false statement.

Nauta has not filed paperwork indicating he will not attend his 10:30 a.m. hearing. He is to be arraigned on two new obstruction counts added in the superseding indictment.

What happens at an arraignment?

The judge identifies the defendant by name and reads the official charges. The accused is asked how they want to plead and are told about their right to be represented by a lawyer. The judge then decides if bail is required for the defendant to be released. The judge can decide to set no bail. In this scenario, the defendant is immediately released without being placed in jail.

Road closures, traffic detours?

The Fort Pierce Police Department plans no street closures or detours during the morning hearings at the federal courthouse, 101 N. U.S. 1, according to Larry Croom, public affairs manager for the agency.

8:45 a.m.: Trump supporter is an early arrival in Fort Pierce

Bob Kunst, 81, from Miami Beach, stood near the northeast corner of the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce Aug. 10, 2023. A longtime Democrat, Kunst said he support’s Trump’s policies, and voted for him.

Bob Kunst, 81, stood near the northeast corner of the courthouse behind a large sign reading “Lock Biden Up.” Kunst, who said he came here from Miami Beach, also wore a “Deplorables For Trump” shirt.

A longtime Democrat, Kunst said he support’s Trump’s policies, and voted for him.

“From my perspective, I am so upset with what's happened to my party,” Kunst said. “I just can't believe that they're this stupid and this evil. I don't know what's going on anymore.”

Kunst said the last time he was in downtown Fort Pierce was for the October 2022 debate between then gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Ron DeSantis at the Sunrise Theatre.

8:25 a.m.: No electronic devices in the courthouse for media

In Florida, cameras are not allowed in federal courtrooms. Last month U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, the judge assigned to Trump's classified documents case, ordered that for the foreseeable future, the media would not be allowed to bring any electronic devices into the Fort Pierce federal courthouse. Once in the courthouse for these hearings today, media representatives cannot leave until the proceedings end.

Media representatives line up at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse Aug. 10, 2023, in advance of arraignment hearings in the Trump classified documents case.

TCPalm will bring you news from the courtroom as soon as possible today. USAToday Florida Network reporter Hannah Phillips will be in the courtroom.

8 a.m.: Media, onlookers gathering in Fort Pierce for hearings in Trump documents case

The first hearing begins at 10 a.m., and media representatives must register to get access to the courthouse and a seat in U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard's courtroom, which is very small.

Television media set up outside the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce Aug. 10, 2023, in advance of arraignments for former President Donald Trump's body guard, Walt Nauta and his Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos de Oliveira to new charges added July 27 to an indictment in the classified documents case.

