Hearings continued for pair arrested during On Patrol: Live

Feb. 7—WILKES-BARRE — One allegedly tossed suspected narcotics out a car window and the other was accused of picking up a bag.

The incident was captured during the Jan. 27 broadcast of On Patrol: Live on Madison Street, Wilkes-Barre, resulting in drug related and tampering offenses filed against Duane A. Modest Jr., 39, and Brenda Tabino, 38, both of Madison Street.

Court records say an officer observed Modest, driving a Toyota, pass through a posted intersection without stopping at North Main and Kulp streets at about 10:30 p.m.

Modest accelerated at a high rate of speed refusing to stop for the officer turning onto Butler Street and Madison Street where he was observed throwing two bags out the passenger side window in the area of 190 Madison St., court records say.

Police said Modest eventually stopped in front of 151 Madison St. where the officer allegedly detected an odor of marijuana and a marijuana bud in a cup holder.

Tabino followed the officer to 190 Madison St. to search for the items tossed from Modest's vehicle and picked up a bag containing seven suspected oxycontin/fentanyl pills, 17 suspected ecstasy pills, a bag filled with suspected cocaine and a bag filled with suspected crack cocaine, court records say.

A second bag of suspected narcotics was recovered from under a parked vehicle.

Modest was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana, tampering with evidence, driving with a suspended license and a traffic violation. He was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.

Tabino was charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. She was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing for Modest was continued from Wednesday to March 1, as a preliminary hearing for Tabino was rescheduled to March 8.