Hearings delayed for Battle Creek men charged with pot shop robbery, pursuit

HILLSDALE — A continued probable cause conference for four Battle Creek men charged with robbing a Camden marijuana store Jan. 31 has been adjourned to Feb. 28.

The four men — identified Feb. 2 as Dontay Dequan Banks, 19; Treshaun Omeirr Boykins, 23; Milton Tyier Hudson, 18; and Jeremiah Javon Smith, 18 — have all been charged with breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, receiving and concealing stolen property, third-degree fleeing police and resisting arrest.

Each of the men appeared in 2B District Court via video teleconference from the Hillsdale County Jail Friday, Feb. 2, for arraignment where they were advised of their charges before being appointed court appointed attorneys to represent them in court.

According to the charging information, in the twilight hours of Jan. 31, the Michigan State Police responded to a commercial building alarm in Camden at The Pinnacle Emporium located at 421 S. Main St. and arrived to find the four men plus a juvenile sitting in a 2018 white Kia in the parking lot.

The men fled from police who gave chase southbound into Ohio before the pursuit turned west and entered Indiana with speeds reaching over 100 mph.

The pursuit re-entered Michigan in southern Branch County and the men’s vehicle was immobilized by a PIT maneuver just south of Calhoun County.

All four men fled on foot from the vehicle after the PIT maneuver, according to police, but they were apprehended shortly thereafter. The juvenile was turned over to his parents while the four men were held at the Branch County Jail before being transported to the Hillsdale County Jail.

Judge Megan Stiverson, noting the Hillsdale County Court’s new Community Corrections Program, advised all four men Friday that they were deemed a “low-risk” in regards to appearing for future court hearings; none of the men have prior criminal histories.

Given this, Stiverson set bond in all matters for all four men as a personal recognizance bond and ordered that they adhere to the Community Corrections Program supervision requirements.

Each of the men faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted as charged.

