Hearings held for local Capitol riot defendants

Apr. 7—TRIAD — Two local defendants in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots were involved in separate federal court hearings in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday and remain in custody as they await trials on their charges.

Former High Point Police Department officer Laura Lee Steele, 52, of Thomasville, and Proud Boys member Charles Donohoe, 33, of Kernersville, had their cases heard during a pair of legal hearings in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Steele, a member of the Oath Keepers group that stormed the Capitol on the day of the presidential vote certification by Congress, was one of 12 defendants who had their cases heard before federal Judge Amit Mehta. The hearing involved a status conference on the prosecution of the defendants.

Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice told Mehta that conversations have started about possible plea offerings, with more details to emerge in several weeks. The Justice Department also informed the judge that it could be 60 days before federal attorneys turn over evidentiary research material that could be used at trial.

Steele's attorney, Peter Cooper, told the court that he didn't have an objection to the 60-day time frame and had no objection with the discovery legal process so far.

Steele's case was last before Mehta on March 24 when the judge granted her attorney's request to transfer Steele from federal custody to at-home detention. Steele has been in detention since Feb. 17 after being arrested and charged in the insurrection.

Her attorney argued that Steele didn't present a pressing threat if allowed to be under at-home detention because federal prosecutors haven't presented direct evidence of any involvement by Steele in acts of violence.

Mehta last month allowed Steele to transfer to at-home detention with several conditions, such as wearing a 24-hour monitoring device, not contacting any Oath Keepers members and not having access to firearms.

In a hearing before federal Judge Timothy Kelly, Donohoe had an arraignment on six counts against him and remained under federal custody.

In a 12-page memorandum in support of pretrial detention, federal prosecutors argue that Donohoe played a central role in the Proud Boys group storming the Capitol.

"Donohoe and his co-defendants took command of the group advanced with them onto Capitol grounds and took specific actions to interfere with law enforcement, all while endeavoring to stop Congress's certification of the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election," prosecutors contend in the memorandum.

Donohoe's case originated in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. His attorney during a hearing in federal court in Winston-Salem last month agreed to have the case transferred to the U.S. District for the District of Columbia.

