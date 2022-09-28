Hearings in Peters case set for August 2023

Sep. 28—CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 14-year-old boy accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters on April 24 won't return to court until August 2023.

Chippewa County Judge Steve Gibbs, who was assigned Monday to preside over the homicide case, set five days of hearings that will begin Aug. 7.

The 14-year-old suspect, identified in court records as C. P-B., is charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He is being held in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire on a $1 million cash bond.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell was reached Tuesday but declined to comment at this time.

Last week, defense attorney Michael Cohen filed a judicial substitution request; Judge Ben Lane has handled all court proceedings since the boy was arrested. Cohen hasn't returned calls for comment on why he requested the change.

Cohen has indicated he will be filing a "reverse waiver," which would send the case from adult court to a juvenile proceeding, although that document hasn't yet been filed. Newell and Cohen agreed they would need at least four days to present information at a reverse waiver hearing.