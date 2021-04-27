Hearings postponed for suspect in killing at Santa Fe Rail Runner station

Apr. 27—A Santa Fe man accused of killing one man and critically injuring another in a shooting and stabbing at the South Capitol Rail Runner station reluctantly agreed Monday to have his preliminary and pretrial detention hearings postponed.

Matthew Arellano, 22, has been in custody since April 6, the day after police say he attacked David Hernandez, 24, and 38-year-old Elijo Trujillo. Hernandez died at the scene.

Prosecutors have filed a motion asking the court to keep Arellano jailed without bond until his trial.

That motion was set to be heard Monday in conjunction with Arellano's preliminary hearing on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy.

Arellano previously was represented by a public defender, but private attorney Stephen Aarons appeared on his behalf Monday morning and filed a motion asking the judge to postpone the hearing.

Aarons argued he still hadn't received police evidence in the case, including Arellano's statement to police in which he allegedly admitted shooting and stabbing the men in self-defense.

Santa Fe Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Joye said in an interview Monday the defense requested discovery April 8, with some of the evidence produced Sunday and Monday. Joye said in his experience "that's longer than a typical fulfillment."

Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said the delay is due in part to the massive amount of digital evidence gathered at the scene. Valdez said the department's current system requires the department to manually search through reports and video clips to make certain every bit of footage is produced.

Arellano, wearing a paper face mask and beige jumpsuit, appeared by video from the Santa Fe County jail. He initially objected to the delay.

"I have all the objections in the world today as to why I'm being detained without proof and no evidence that is enough to detain me," he said at one point, interrupting his lawyer. "At this point this is malarky, sir."

"They have your confession," Aarons responded.

"They have my confession as to self-defense," Arellano replied. "This is all being blown out of proportion."

State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer called a brief recess to allow Aarons to consult with Arellano, who agreed to the continuance without further comment after the hearing resumed.

The hearing was reset for May 14.

Arellano went to the Rail Runner station midday April 5 with a gun and knife after his girlfriend's brother, Travis Whaler, 20, told Arellano he'd had an altercation with Hernandez and Trujillo there over the price of methamphetamine Whaler was selling, according to the state's motion for pretrial detention.

A witness told police Whaler wanted $15 for the drug and the men only wanted to pay $5, according to a police report.

A woman told police she overheard Whaler walking away from the train station telling someone on the phone "they just jacked me," before Whaler and Arellano are suspected of returning in a vehicle. Arellano shot Trujillo four times and stabbed Hernandez twice. He also shot him twice, according to the the state's motion.

"There are multiple witnesses ... who gave corroborating statements and the Defendant confessed to shooting both victims and stabbing one victim," according to the motion, which says the altercation was captured on surveillance video.

Investigators did not find a knife or gun on either Trujillo or Hernandez.

Police arrested Arellano the next day outside his home on Hopewell Street, according to police reports, and he told them where to find the knife and gun he'd used.

Whaler has not been charged but was arrested April 8 on a warrant in a 2020 case in which he's charged with armed robbery and conspiracy.

Arellano has charges related to marijuana possession and traffic violations dating to 2017, according to online records. He has no felony convictions, according to the pretrial detention motion.

In 2018, Arellano was charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon in a case in which he allegedly had a handgun in his waistband while intoxicated, according to the state's motion. The case was dismissed after the prosecutor failed to proceed within time limits, according to court records.

Arellano was quoted in a New Mexican story on Christmas Day about his adoptive father, recounting his time in 13 foster homes and six mental institutions before being adopted by Paul Arellano.

Paul Arellano attended Matthew Arellano's hearing by video Monday.

"Bye, Dad, I love you," Arellano said after the hearing ended.

"I'll call you in a little while, OK?" Paul Arellano responded.