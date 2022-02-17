Hearings set for deer poaching case in West Virginia, Maryland

Feb. 17—KEYSER, W.Va. — Multiple pretrial hearings are scheduled in four counties and two states in a massive deer poaching case.

This past month, 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in Mineral, Grant and Hampshire counties in West Virginia from mid September to late December were filed against eight area residents.

Former Mineral County deputy sheriffs Tyler Biggs and Dalton Dolly are among the people charged and have resigned from their jobs.

Earlier this month, special prosecutors were named in reportedly the largest poaching case in decades, and possibly history, of the West Virginia Natural Resources Police.

Bradley Goldizen, a Grant County attorney who has nearly 25 years of experience including as a patent lawyer in Virginia, will prosecute roughly two dozen misdemeanor counts against Biggs in Grant County.

"I've never handled eight defendants spread out in three counties," he said Wednesday when asked about the complex and large-scale case.

Allegany County Department of Emergency Services EMS Chief Christopher Biggs, who faces felony charges, has been suspended from his job.

Christopher Biggs is the father of Tyler Biggs.

Others charged with misdemeanor offenses are Colton Broadwater, Ivy Rodehaver, Robert Horner Sr., Robert "Beau" Horner Jr. and Gregory Broadwater.

According to magistrate courts in the three counties, the following pretrial hearings were scheduled:

* 2 p.m., March 24, for Tyler Biggs in Grant County.

* Between 8:30 and 10 a.m., April 8 and 11, for Colton Broadwater, Tyler Biggs, Christopher Biggs and Robert "Beau" Horner Jr. in Mineral County.

* 9:20 a.m., April 26, for Tyler Biggs in Hampshire County.

Additional hearings for the other defendants could be scheduled in the near future.

On Wednesday, Hampshire County Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Miller, who will oversee charges in Hampshire and Mineral counties, declined to comment on the case because it remains under investigation.

Story continues

Maryland charges

There are three criminal cases titled State of Maryland vs. Tyler Martin Biggs in Garrett County, according to court documents.

Charges include:

* Misdemeanor public record — false entry with offense date from December 2021.

* Payable citation for trout catch-and-return: artificial lure areas — possess or keep trout with offense date from September 2021.

* Payable citation for "did knowingly make any false statements when reporting the harvest of any deer" with offense date from December 2021.

According to court documents, Colton Hunter Broadwater faces the same first two charges as Tyler Biggs.

Colton and Gregory Broadwater, listed in West Virginia documents as son and father respectively, each face an additional charge that includes payable citation for fishing in state refuge, hatchery, or propagation area without authorization with offense date from September in 2021.

Initial court dates for the three men are set for 9 a.m. April 27 and 28 at the Garrett County District Courthouse.

Teresa McMinn is the Digital Editor for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.