Hearings set for Lima teens charged in Lane Avenue murder

Jun. 14—LIMA — Arraignment hearings are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lima Municipal Court for a pair of 18-year-olds charged in connection with the murder of Lima resident Jaden Halpern.

Keion Darden and Jaquan Glenn, both of Lima, are currently being held in the Allen County jail under $900,000 bond on charges related to Halpern's death. Four juveniles are also awaiting their initial court appearances on charges associated with the incident.

No formal charges had been filed in municipal court early Monday afternoon against Darden or Glenn. They have been held on preliminary charges that include murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.

The names of the juvenile suspects have not been released by authorities. Detention hearings were held for the suspects — three females and one male — on Monday and all were ordered to be held at the JDC pending the filing of formal charges by the Allen County Prosecuting Attorneys Office.

The 17-year-old Halpern was found dead early Friday morning at 764 W. Lane Ave. after Lima police received a call in reference to a home invasion and shooting. Police said Halpern died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Detectives reportedly learned that several people were involved in an attempted robbery at the home and had forced their way inside the residence. It is believed Halpern attempted to stop the intruders when he was shot and killed.

His death was the first homicide in Allen County in 2022.

Persons with additional information about the incident are asked to contact Detective Steve Stechschulte at the Lima Police Department and/or CrimeStoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867).