Hearings set in massive West Virginia poaching case

May 23—KEYSER, W.Va. — Upcoming hearings have been set in Mineral County for some of the eight original defendants in a massive deer poaching case.

West Virginia Natural Resources Police conducted an investigation that led to 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in Mineral, Grant and Hampshire counties from mid-September to late December against Tyler Biggs, his father Christopher Biggs, Dalton Dolly, Colton Broadwater, his father Gregory Broadwater, Ivy Rodehaver, Robert Horner Sr. and his son Robert "Beau" Horner Jr.

Eight local residents, described in police reports as friends, fathers and sons, boyfriend and girlfriend, are alleged to have committed various hunting crimes.

Tyler Biggs and Dolly were Mineral County sheriff's deputies at the time of the alleged crimes, and later resigned from their jobs.

Last week, Tyler Biggs was at Mineral County Magistrate Court for a pretrial hearing where he entered a no contest plea for alleged offenses including spotlighting, illegal wildlife possession, conspiracy, failure to register deer, and exceeding the yearly deer limit.

He is under house arrest, and must wear an ankle monitor, in a plea deal that allowed him to avoid jail time in return for his testimony against fellow defendants in the case.

Six cases are scheduled at Mineral County Magistrate Court that include varying counts of spotlighting, illegal wildlife possession, conspiracy, hunting in closed season, hunting from vehicle, nighttime hunting, and trespassing.

Starting at 9 a.m. June 6, a suppression or plea hearing is scheduled for Colton Broadwater.

Pretrial hearings are set to begin at 9 a.m. for Rodehever and Dolly.

Starting at 1 p.m. July 19, a pretrial hearing will be held for Christopher Biggs, followed by plea hearings for Robert Horner Jr. and his father Robert Horner Sr.

Christopher Biggs has been suspended from his job as Allegany County's Department of Emergency Services EMS chief.

Last month, felony charges of forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery against Christopher Biggs were dismissed, and he was charged with four misdemeanor counts.

