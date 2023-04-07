Hearings waived in man's robbery, stolen identities cases

Apr. 6—An 18-year-old Joplin man waived preliminary hearings Thursday on robbery and stolen identities charges and was ordered to stand trial.

Austin D.W. Bryant waived the hearings in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree robbery and armed criminal in one case and of trafficking in stolen identities and receiving stolen property in another. Judge Joseph Hensley set Bryant's initial appearance on the charges in a trial division of the court for Aug. 24.

Bryant was arrested in the early morning hours of Nov. 15 in connection with the robbery of a pizza delivery man a couple of hours earlier in Joplin.

The delivery man was bringing pizzas and other items to 1511 W. 20th St. when a man wearing a stocking cap and mask pointed a gun at him and demanded that he give him the pizzas, his phone and all the money he had on him.

Police were called, and initial information obtained by officers led them to Bryant's home at 1515 W. 20th St., where he was taken into custody after a SWAT team was called to the scene. A search warrant purportedly turned up pizza and brownie boxes and wings inside the residence that were believed to be part of the stolen order as well as a firearm matching a description of the gun the delivery man had provided, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

A second affidavit filed with the stolen identities charges states that the suspect used another man's name to place the order from Pizza Hut and have it delivered to the residence east of his place and then robbed the delivery man. He purportedly placed the order from the neighboring residence after breaking out a window to gain entry.

In the course of searching both residences and Bryant's person, police allegedly found driver's licenses, Social Security cards, debit cars and other forms of identification belonging to several other people, and suspected stolen shoes and Apple AirPods headphones.