The Hearst Estate Is Back on the Market for $89.75 Million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rachel Wallace
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Los Angeles has no shortage of homes with fascinating ties to famous people. But one Beverly Hills estate in particular that recently hit the market (again—more on that later) for a whopping $89.75 million seems to be particularly well connected. Known as the Hearst Estate, this eight-bedroom, 15-bathroom property was built in 1927 by architect Gordon Kaufman and was purchased by Marion Davies for her partner, William Randolph Hearst, in 1946. You may recall that these two are at the center of the 2020 film Mank, which shows them living at Hearst Castle in San Simeon, California, in the late 1930s.

When they moved to this home, where Hearst would live until his death in 1951, they took a ceiling fan, ceiling detailing, and a fireplace with them from Hearst Castle, and these decorations still remain in the billiards room of the estate today. At 29,000 square feet, the main house on the property is rife with over-the-top amenities like a two-story library, an Art Deco nightclub, a screening room, two separate apartments for staff or guests, a five-bedroom gate house, an Olympic-size swimming pool, and a tennis court.

The property is 3.5 acres.
The property is 3.5 acres.
Photo: Jim Bartsch

These opulent features could explain why the home has attracted so many notable people over the years. John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy spent their honeymoon at the home. Years later, scenes of hit films The Godfather and The Bodyguard were filmed on the premises. In 2019, Adele held her 31st birthday party here. And just last year, Beyoncé filmed part of her groundbreaking visual album Black Is King on the grounds.

The formal living room features 22-foot-high hand-painted arched ceilings.
The formal living room features 22-foot-high hand-painted arched ceilings.
Photo: Jim Bartsch
This bar is one of many Art Deco details in the home.
This bar is one of many Art Deco details in the home.
Photo: Berlyn Photography 2016
See the video.

This is not the first time the residence has been up for sale. It came to market as part of a bankruptcy case, and had been on and off the market even before that. In 2016, it was listed for a staggering $195 million.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories

  • Airline apologizes to Charlotte cancer survivor told to remove hoodie with vulgar word

    ‘American Airlines did a very disrespectful and embarrassing thing to me,’ woman says on social media.

  • Buddhist monk freed from flooded cave in Thailand after four days

    Monk who entered cave "to sit in contemplation" is rescued by divers after four days trapped inside.

  • House vacancies leave Democrats with tenuous hold on majority

    Democrats now hold only 218 seats in the House, compared to 212 for Republicans.

  • For autocrats like Vladimir Putin, ruthless repression is often a winning way to stay in power

    Russian police officers beat people protesting the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Jan. 23, 2021 in Moscow. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, sick with a cough and fever, has been moved to the hospital ward of the remote penal colony where he is imprisoned. Navalny landed in prison after legal troubles that began in 2019, when he was arrested for “leading an unauthorized protest.” In 2020, while on parole for that crime, Navalny was poisoned in an apparent assassination attempt linked to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. In critical condition, Navalny was flown to Germany for emergency medical treatment. In February 2021, a Russian court said the Germany trip was a parole violation and sentenced Navalny to three years in prison. The ruling infuriated Russians and spurred thousands to protest. The nationwide demonstrations united disparate opposition groups into one movement that is challenging President Vladimir Putin’s 20-year rule. Now Navalny’s current ill health is again galvanizing protesters. If persecuting Navalny energizes the opposition against Putin, is it a misstep by Russia’s leader? As an international legal scholar and professor of human rights, I’ve found that sometimes, strong-arm tactics by autocratic leaders do trigger a reaction that ultimately topples their regime. Often, though, repressive tactics like detention, torture and prosecution help autocrats stay in power. Political prisoners Many historic pro-democracy leaders, including India’s Mahatma Gandhi, Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi and the United States’ Martin Luther King Jr., were arrested or imprisoned. In these cases, political repression mobilized – rather than destroyed – their movements. Political prisoners, in particular, can turn into international celebrities that rally people around their cause. South Africa is an iconic example. Imprisoned for 27 years, Nelson Mandela became the face of an anti-apartheid movement that evolved from its South African resistance roots into the largest international campaign for regime change in history. Anti-apartheid groups around the globe coalesced to harness punitive economic tactics, such as boycotts of South African products, and to pressure their governments to apply sanctions. Eventually, South Africa’s leaders folded to international demands, releasing Mandela in 1990. Mandela was elected president, ushering in the end of the world’s most racially oppressive system. Mandela is sworn in as South Africa’s first democratically elected president, 1994. Louise Gubb/Corbis Saba/Corbis via Getty Images The Belarus example Autocrats in the 21st century aren’t like past dictators. Most now claim legitimacy through rigged elections, which is why votes in authoritarian countries are often accompanied by repression. Last August, Belarusian autocrat Alexander Lukashenko – in power since 1994 – faced an unprecedented electoral challenge. He jailed opposition leaders and barred rival candidates from running. The elections were held, and Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory. But his only remaining opponent in the presidential race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, was so popular that neither she nor the Belarusian people bought his win. Widespread protests erupted demanding Lukashenko’s ouster. Lukashenko – a Putin ally – cracked down again, including with brutal police violence. Tikhanovskaya went into exile. Far from quelling popular anger in Belarus, recent research shows the regime’s violent repression of protests mobilized many people. Protesters plan to renew their demonstrations soon. Feminists protest dozens of women imprisoned for demonstrating after Belarus’s presidential election, Aug. 9, 2020, Minsk. Atringer/AFP via Getty Images Still, Lukashenko continues in power. In large part, that’s because many of the nation’s elite and key institutions – like security services and courts – remain loyal to him. The most successful autocrats don’t just use repression to stay in office. They also retain control through a spoils systems and corruption that aids those who protect their power. International condemnation Putin is a master of both repression and corrupt bargains – so notorious for both that the United States created new ways to punish such behavior. A few years after a corruption whistleblower, Sergei Magnitsky, died in a Russian prison in 2009, the U.S. adopted the Magnitsky Act, which now authorizes the president to impose sanctions, including barring entry into the U.S., on “any foreign person identified as engaging in human rights abuse or corruption.” Canada, the United Kingdom and European Union later passed similar laws. These laws allow countries to punish repressive leaders, as well as any groups or businesses that back their regimes, with asset freezes and travel bans. They have not yet, however, been used against Putin. In addition to targeted and national sanctions, democratic countries have other ways to reproach states that violate international law. These include severing diplomatic ties and mandating global scrutiny by international bodies like the United Nations. Such responses have had limited success in forcing autocratic leaders to respect democracy and human rights. Take Venezuela, for example. There, President Nicolás Maduro has been in power since 2013, and mass protests against his government began in 2015. In a series of damning reports, the United Nations has characterized the Maduro regime’s killing and imprisonment of protesters as “crimes against humanity.” Many countries have imposed increasingly harsh sanctions on Venezuela over many years. Eventually, in 2019, Maduro released 22 political prisoners and pardoned 110 more. But in December, Venezuela held elections that, once again, failed to meet democratic standards. Maduro’s party, unsurprisingly, won. President Maduro of Venezuela speaks at a military parade, Caracas, April 13, 2019. Lokman Ilhan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images An evolving playing field Mass protest campaigns can succeed and have succeeded in ousting dictatorial leaders, as seen recently in Ukraine. There, protests in 2004 and then again in 2014 reoriented the country away from Russia and toward democracy. History shows successful protest movements must involve at least 3.5% of the population – including the urban middle class and industrial workers – engaged in coordinated, nonviolent tactics like general strikes and boycotts. That may not seem like a lot of people, but in a country with the population size of Russia’s, this would require over 5 million people to participate in an organized resistance. In these circumstances, sanctions and global scrutiny can add real weight to a pro-democracy uprising. But experts worry that the international community’s tools are inadequate given the challenges authoritarianism presents worldwide. Today 54% of the global population lives in an autocracy like Russia, Belarus or Venezuela – the highest percentage in 20 years. Perhaps not coincidentally, pro-democracy movements are also on the rise. Fourty-four percent of countries saw mass pro-democracy protests in 2019, up from 27% in 2014. As the battle between autocracy and democracy plays out in Russia, Belarus and beyond, the world’s historic defenders of democracy – especially the U.S. and European Union – face their own democratic struggles. That’s good news for Putin – and more cause for democracy advocates like Navalny to be concerned.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Shelley Inglis, University of Dayton. Read more:Navalny returns to Russia and brings anti-Putin politics with himHow Alexei Navalny revolutionized opposition politics in Russia, before his apparent poisoning Shelley Inglis does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Russian FM in Pakistan, Afghan talks to dominate agenda

    Russia’s foreign minister arrived Tuesday in Pakistan for a two-day visit expected to focus on efforts to bring peace to neighboring Afghanistan. Sergey Lavrov's visit comes as a May 1 deadline for U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan in line with a deal Washington signed a year ago with the Taliban seems increasingly unlikely. “A common concern is the situation in Afghanistan,” said a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

  • The iconic Hearst estate in Beverly Hills lists at $89.75 million — a deep discount

    Once listed at $195 million, the Hearst estate in Beverly Hills is up for grabs at $89.75 million after the owner declared bankruptcy on the property.

  • Stocks wobble, hover near record highs in afternoon trading

    Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday, hovering around their record highs as investors remain cautiously optimistic about the economic recovery. Vaccine distribution has been ramping up and President Joe Biden has bumped up his deadline for states to make doses available to all adults by April 19. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 2:50 p.m. Eastern.

  • Facebook says the leak of 533 million users' data online wasn't a hack - but its explanation of what happened doesn't quite add up

    Facebook on Tuesday said the breach was old data obtained via scraping - but the timeline it put forward in its explanation doesn't quite make sense.

  • Biden to Give Infrastructure Speech. Bezos Supports Corporate Tax Increase.

    • President Joe Biden will talk about his infrastructure package at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, two days after the Senate parliamentarian ruled that Democrats could use reconciliation to pass more legislation under the current budget resolution. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office hasn’t said whether he will use reconciliation to pass Biden’s $2.3 trillion package, but the bill as proposed appears unlikely to win the 60-vote threshold in a Senate evenly divided along party lines. Biden this month is expected to unveil the second half of his infrastructure package focused on the caregiving and education priorities he outlined during his campaign, such as affordable child care, universal preschool and investments in elder care.

  • Nasim Pedrad revisits teen years in ‘Chad’

    As a teenager, Nasim Pedrad found it hard to blend in with others. The Iranian American former “Saturday Night Live” cast member revisits those feelings in&nbsp;“Chad,” starring as a 14-year-old boy determined to be perceived as the cool kid, at any cost. (April 6)

  • Rahm and McIlroy, Westwood and No. 1 Johnson paired at Masters

    Top-ranked defending champion Dustin Johnson will play alongside England's Lee Westwood and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy will join new father Jon Rahm in the first two rounds of the Masters.

  • Carnival Cruise Bookings Surge Even With Fleet Sidelined

    (Bloomberg) -- Carnival Corp.’s bookings are accelerating, reflecting pent-up demand for cruising even as the industry remains essentially on hold.In a quarterly update Wednesday, the company said booking volumes in the first quarter of 2021 were about 90% higher than in the fourth quarter of 2020. Cumulative advanced bookings for next year are ahead of 2019, which was already a particularly strong year.“The company highlights this level of bookings was achieved with minimal advertising and marketing,” Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald said in the release.Pricing for 2022 is also higher than comparable pricing for 2019, Chief Financial Officer David Bernstein said in a conference call with analysts after the release.Carnival shares rose as much as 7.1% to $30.63 in New York trading, before later paring gains somewhat.The company’s bonds were among the best performers in the high-yield market Wednesday, with the 7.625% notes due 2026 rising to 110.5 cents on the dollar, the highest since Carnival issued them in November. The cost to protect Carnival’s debt against default for five years dropped under 308 basis points, the lowest since March 2020.Tensions have been mounting between cruise lines and the U.S. government, as the industry remains on hold in its biggest market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted its ban on cruising in October but replaced it with a phased approach to safely returning to the seas, and no line has won full CDC approval to get back to sailing.‘Very Disappointed’Donald joined others in the cruise industry Wednesday in saying that the cruise industry should be treated more like other tourism businesses, noting he was “very disappointed” in the CDC’s latest guidance, which asks cruise companies to implement routine testing of crew and strike deals with ports on how to deal with Covid-19 emergencies, among other things.The industry has said the CDC is dragging its feet on the process.Still, some of Carnival’s brands are already planning cruises in the Canary Islands, Italy, the U.K. and Greece. Speaking on the conference call, Donald said he remained hopeful that U.S. sailings could begin in the summer and the whole fleet could be running by late 2021 or early 2022.“We’d like to be able to have the fleet fully going by the end of this year, early next year, and that’s our aspiration,” he said.He also highlighted that 59 vessels in the 90-ship fleet were abroad and not necessary hamstrung by the CDC policy.The Miami-based company also reported an adjusted net loss of $1.95 billion for the first quarter, wider than analysts’ expectation of $1.74 billion.Enough LiquidityBernstein said Carnival has enough liquidity to return to full operations and the company will be pursuing refinancing opportunities to reduce interest expense and extend maturities.Carnival has tapped the corporate bond market five times in the pandemic, most recently borrowing $3.5 billion in February to refinance a debt pile that has swelled throughout the Covid-19 outbreak. Its prior four offerings have been for general corporate purposes, padding the balance sheet to boost liquidity that now stands at $11.5 billion in cash and short-term investments.The cruise giant is looking to refinance debt as credit markets broadly have rallied over the past year, thanks to the Federal Reserve and fiscal stimulus. When Carnival first sold bonds in the pandemic last April -- as an investment-grade company, at the time -- it paid investors 11.5% interest on debt secured by first-priority claim assets like its vessels and intellectual property. Two months ago, it was able to cut its borrowing costs in half without offering any collateral.Carnival has been a high-yield company since June, when S&P Global Ratings joined Moody’s Investors Service in removing its investment-grade ratings. Moody’s said in February that it might cut the company further, focusing on the timeline for Carnival to return to service.(Updates with conference-call remarks starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Olympic leaders struggle to deal with China's history of human rights abuses

    Regardless of the Biden administration's intention, the debate over boycotting the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing isn't going away.

  • Man Started Building 1969 Chevelle At 11 Years-Old

    And look at it now…

  • Actor ran $227 million Hollywood Ponzi scheme, feds say

    Zachary Joseph Horwitz, who acts under the name Zach Avery, told investors his business licensed movies to HBO and Netflix, according to prosecutors.

  • Facebook does not plan to notify half-billion users affected by data leak

    Facebook Inc did not notify the more than 530 million users whose details were obtained through the misuse of a feature before 2019 and recently made public in a database, and does not currently have plans to do so, a company spokesman said on Wednesday. Business Insider reported last week that phone numbers and other details from user profiles were available in a public database. Facebook said in a blog post on Tuesday that "malicious actors" had obtained the data prior to September 2019 by "scraping" profiles using a vulnerability in the platform's tool for synching contacts.

  • Remembering Legal Analyst Midwin Charles: A life well lived, cut too short

    Most newspapers and TV networks had an obit written up the moment Congressman John Lewis announced he had cancer; many have already written one up if and when DMX is pronounced dead. While we don’t talk about it in public, every television network and news site across the country already has a video memorial prepared for the day that Rev. Jesse Jackson transitions. This is why it’s so hard to write this obituary about Midwin Charles, an amazing lawyer, television legal analyst and all-around light to anybody who knew or worked with her.

  • Emotions of once-perfect season come crashing down on Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

    Suggs left his emotions on the floor after his likely final game in a Gonzaga uniform.

  • Vadim Nemkov is the Bellator MMA light heavyweight tournament favorite, according to Scott Coker, but the most anticipated bout will be in the first round

    Bellator MMA boss Scott Coker says his fighter Vadim Nemkov is the best light heavyweight in the world, including those competing in the UFC.

  • GM is working on an electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck

    General Motors confirmed Tuesday an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck is in the works for its Detroit plant.