'My heart aches:' South Bend man gets 65 years for shooting friend in confrontation

SOUTH BEND — A man convicted of murder in a January 2020 shooting on South Liberty Street was sentenced to 65 years in prison following tearful testimony from the mother of Huey Hudson Jr.

"What you did to our family is unforgivable. You have destroyed our peace as a family. My heart aches every day," Olivia Hudson told Troyon Scott in a St. Joseph County Courthouse on Friday.

While Olivia Hudson said her son was no angel, she described him as caring, outgoing and the life of family gatherings. The fact Huey Hudson, 28, was killed by a friend made his death even harder to fathom.

"You were supposed to be like family to him. Family doesn't do that to each other," she said.

Scott, 22, was convicted of killing Hudson in April, despite Scott's assertion he was acting in self-defense. At the sentencing, Scott maintained he was trying to defend himself.

"I didn’t go out looking for trouble that day. He came to me. He had his gun out, I felt like I was defending myself and defending my brother," Scott said.

Citing Scott's lack of a serious criminal history, St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford gave him the minimum 45 years on the murder charge. However, the judge added 20 years to the sentence due to a firearm enhancement for a total of 65 years.

"I wonder what would have happened if there were not guns involved," Sanford said while issuing his ruling.

The fatal shooting was sparked by a tense confrontation at the South Liberty Street house. Huey Hudson was mad that a relative of his had been shot earlier that evening and had gone to the house to confront the shooter’s brothers, including Scott, about the incident.

When Hudson got to the house, some witnesses said he was waiving a gun and threatening Scott and his brothers. Others testified Hudson had a gun in his pocket, but didn’t point it at anyone before Scott shot and killed him, while another said Hudson didn’t have a gun at all.

At his murder trial last month, Scott argued he acted in self-defense and was in fear for his life given Hudson’s threats. Prosecutors, however, said two gunshot wounds to the back of Hudson’s head prove Scott shot his friend when Hudson was turned away from him.

A jury deliberated for around three hours before finding Scott guilty of murder.

