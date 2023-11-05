A work of heart: Amarillo veteran hopes to create local CreatiVet art therapy program

An Amarillo veteran is working to create more art therapy opportunities for fellow local veterans by establishing a CreatiVet Chapter in Amarillo.

Maria Hernandez hopes to encourage more area individuals to attend and participate in her CreatiVets art classes to better help veterans, their spouses and family members utilize the process of creating art as therapy, similar to how pottery helped Hernandez overcome some of her hardships while serving. The process of being creative, she said, is what helped her express what she was never able to put into words.

Maria Hernandez local veteran, creates her Pysanka and invites veterans to her upcoming Amarillo Warriors Heart for Art: Glass Blowing Workshop, held Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon held at the Sunset Center located at 3701 Plains Blvd.

Amarillo Veterans learn how to create Pysanka eggs as a form of art therapy during CreatiVets program, brought to Amarillo by local veteran Maria Hernandez.

"After coming here and becoming involved with Amarillo Art Institute I was amazed by how many people said they were a veteran too or their husband and that inspired me to do what I'm doing now, trying to get a chapter of CreatiVets established here in Amarillo. I want other veterans to get that chance or opportunity to find something that they are not expecting," Hernandez said.

For the month of October, Hernandez held a Pysanka Workshop, featuring a Ukrainian tradition, where veterans and their families were able to create intricate artwork involving color and line work on the shell of an egg.

The class was taught by Amarillo Art Institute instructor, artist, and veteran spouse Abigail Sqyres, who took the 20 attendees through a step-by-step process of how to create the intricate pieces.

"Personally, what she is doing and these are important as a spose of a veteran, it has a soft spot in my heart and art is key in keeping their minds and bodies active. making sure that they have things to do, places to go, things to learn." Sqyres said.

Amarillo Art Institute instructor, artist, and veteran spouse Abigail Sqyres teaches Amarillo veterans how to create and Pysanka egg as a part of veteran art therapy that Maria Hernandez hopes to establish in Amarillo.

"This class with the Pysanka is also great for people who have arthritis. There isn't too much movement but there is just enough to keep them moving and it's stimulating for the mind. And once they learn this is a nice thing for generations to do and they can teach their kids and grandkids and all do it together, so there are so many ways art helps," Sqyres added.

Hernandez said she was introduced to the program in 2020 after being selected to participate in the CreatiVet Visual Art Program. Originally, Hernandez said she was drawn to their musical program and wanted to participate as a singer/ songwriter, but was encouraged to attend the program in Chicago that year with other veterans.

While there she expressed herself through pottery, book binding, photography, acrylics and more. Hernandez said she found herself drawn to pottery and how the media felt on her hands.

"My attention was caught by the ceramics and how it felt on my hands, I have hand issues, among other issues, and there was something about feeling the clay and molding it. Using as little or as much pressure that I had available to make an impact on the material and to make art, and that was huge for me," Hernandez said.

From that she created a 13-pound piece currently on display at the National Veterans Art Museum in Chicago.

"Art can give you so much, like this egg. There is so much in this egg personally, culturally - you can see that some of the lines aren't as thick as others, maybe her hand shook, maybe she was a little sad or excited. So many different things go into a work of art that shows what the artist was feeling in that moment and if people can look at that and reflect on it and draw from it their won conclusions maybe they will be curious enough to ask questions and maybe that veteran will be able release a memory of feeling that they haven't been able to express for decades," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said she knows many veterans have apprehension trying new things or may have too much anxiety just before leaving their home. She said it's OK to feel that way, but hopes they will fight through those fears to attend a class and offer themselves the chance to express themselves and heal.

The upcoming installment, Amarillo Warriors Heart for Art: Glass Blowing Workshop, will be held Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sunset Center located at 3701 Plains Blvd. The class will be instructed by artists Clayton and Sarah Spaulding. Thirteen spots are available. The event is free for veterans and active-duty military. Those wishing to attend are asked to reserve by email Hernandez at maria@creativets.org

