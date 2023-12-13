Heart attacks spike during the holidays, data shows
Medical Watch Digest for Dec 13
Here's how the Fed's December 2023 pause on raising interest rates affects savings products, various types of loans, and credit cards.
YouTube's first viral scandal took place in what we believed was a 16-year-old girl's bedroom. Ma noted the transition from bedroom vlogs to parked car TikToks in a post on X after watching a food vlogger eat Indian food in his car.
You can save more money in your health savings account in 2024, but not everyone is eligible. Learn more about the rules and contribution limits.
"Parents [are] exhausted with being scared all the time."
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII — are you ready to watch?
Tesla will lose the $7,500 consumer tax credit available on some Model 3s starting in January; the company has not said why
A Congressional letter called on the Department of Health and Human Services to revise HIPAA so that these warrantless searches couldn't occur.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Stay on-task and entertained with this Alexa hub, loved by the 'Queen of All Media' herself: 'It almost looks like a piece of art,' she said.
'I'm convinced it's secretly an alien from a more advanced, hilariously efficient planet,' said one of 10,000 five-star fans — save 55%.
The Lakers' in-season tournament championship win Saturday was the most-watched non-Christmas regular-season game on any network since 2018.
The Bulls are inducting 13 people and the entire 1995-96 team into their Ring of Honor next month.
The future football Hall of Famer was a 1995 draft pick of the Expos.
Don't miss the ridiculous discount on this powerful sucker with over 165,000 fans.
Snapchat has announced that its annual Snapchat Recap will start rolling out globally tomorrow (December 13). Each recap will offer users a look back on the year by organizing their Snaps into categories, such as "Beach, Please," which will showcase content captured of the ocean or lakes, or "Felt Cute, Will Delete Later," which will display the selfies you took throughout the year. In addition to launching the recaps, Snapchat is sharing how users spent their year on the platform.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
It's too early to call Bryce Young a bust, but he isn't having a good rookie year.
The up-and-coming social app BeReal continues to vie for users' attention with more and more bells and whistles. Next week, BeReal is rolling out two major new features: Behind the Scenes and RealGroups. Behind the Scenes functions like an iOS Live Photo, showing a few seconds of video recorded right before taking a photo; RealGroups lets you share your BeReal with a smaller group of friends, and you'll be able to direct message within that group.
Whether you have to replace an injured player or move on from a slumping option in your lineup, Andy Behrens' list of pickups can help.