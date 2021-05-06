'My heart breaks for our student': 4 people killed after small plane crashed into Mississippi home

Lici Beveridge, Hattiesburg American
·2 min read

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A ssmall plane crashed into a Mississippi home, killing one of the home’s four occupants and three Texas residents who were flying to a university graduation ceremony, authorities said Wednesday.

Gerry Standley, 55, was a resident of the home where the plane crashed in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Also killed were the pilot, 67-year-old Louis Provenza, 23-year-old Anna Calhoun and 2-year-old Harper Provenza, according to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict.

Hattiesburg is about 90 miles southeast of Jackson, Mississippi.

University of Southern Mississippi officials said the three on the plane were coming to Hattiesburg to attend a commencement ceremony.

Calhoun was a junior studying biology at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls said public relations director Julie Gaynor.

“My heart breaks for our student and her family, and for our community members and their family,” USM President Rodney Bennett said in a statement. “The University extends our deepest condolences and our thoughts and prayers to all those who are affected by this tragedy during this time of great loss.”

Standley worked full-time for a paving company and was assistant pastor at his church, according to a webpage to raise money for funeral expenses and replacement of belongings lost to the fire.

His wife, Melinda, division manager for the police department’s 911 center, their daughter Arrianna and grandson Eli all got out of the home with minor injuries, it said. The couple had celebrated their 22nd anniversary last month.

Provenza was a neurosurgeon at United Regional Physician Group and a graduate of Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans.

“We are so very saddened about the loss of Dr. Louis Provenza. He has touched the lives of so many and will be greatly missed,” the medical group said.

Emergency responders on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, investigate the scene of a plane crash in Hattiesburg, Miss., in which four people were killed Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Emergency responders on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, investigate the scene of a plane crash in Hattiesburg, Miss., in which four people were killed Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

The plane, a Mitsubishi M-2B-60, crashed into a home late Tuesday, Hattiesburg Police Department officials reported Wednesday.

Emergency responders were called to the scene around 11:20 p.m., Hattiesburg police spokesman Ryan Moore said in an email.

Police ask anyone who finds debris or wreckage that may be connected to the crash to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department, and to avoid moving or touching the debris.

Police initially said two people had died, according to an Associated Press report. The death toll was later updated to four.

The Federal Aviation Administration was called to investigate the cause of the crash. National Transportation Safety Board was contacted to handle the investigation.

Follow Lici Beveridge on Twitter: @licibev.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Four people killed when small plane crashes into Mississippi home

Recommended Stories

  • Investigation into deadly plane crash begins

    A small plane slammed into a home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, late Tuesday, killing four, including a 2-year-old.

  • 4 people dead after small plane crashes into Mississippi home

    Four people are dead after a small plane crashed into a home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, late Tuesday night, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department. The incident occurred at approximately 11:20 p.m. when emergency personnel responded to a report of a downed aircraft on Annie Christie Drive, which emergency crews then confirmed shortly after they arrived onto the scene of the accident. The Hattiesburg Police Department said that the Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted to handle the investigation and that they have closed off the surrounding roads to traffic while the investigation is being conducted into what happened.

  • Fake 911 call was ‘setup’ that ended with an officer shot, Nashville police say

    The front door opened and bullets flew, cops say.

  • Full field, seeds for 2021 NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals

    Check out the full fields and seeds for the 2021 NCAA Division I men's golf regionals.

  • NSU is no longer requiring the vaccination of students, faculty after new Florida law

    Nova Southeastern University has reversed course on requiring students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law regulations on “vaccine passports.”

  • I worked out like Kendall and Kylie Jenner for 2 weeks, and found the older sister has the better routine

    The influencer/supermodel sisters take different approaches to fitness, so I tried out both routines for a week to see which one I think is best.

  • German far-right crime rises; police arrest alleged neo-Nazi

    Berlin police arrested a 53-year-old German man on suspicion of sending dozens of threatening letters to politicians, lawyers and journalists that were signed with the acronym of a neo-Nazi group, as officials warned Tuesday of a disturbing rise in far-right extremism across Germany. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said far-right crimes rose 5.65% in 2020, accounting for more than half of all “politically motivated” crimes. “This shows again that right-wing extremism is the biggest threat for our country,” Seehofer told reporters Tuesday.

  • Blazers HC Terry Stotts listed among coaches on the hot seat, needs a strong finish

    "If Stotts cant 'pull a rabbit out of his hat' with a playoff miracle of sorts, the Blazers are expected to opt for a new coaching voice,

  • Inmates rush to save guard after prisoner stabs her with scissors, Alabama cops say

    The guard is expected to recover from her injuries.

  • The world's oldest person pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics torch relay over fears she'd bring COVID-19 back to her nursing home

    Kane Tanaka, 118, and her family "were concerned about spreading the virus at the nursing home," an official said.

  • Let's Be Real: Season 1

    Executive-produced and written by Robert Smigel (“Triumph The Insult Comic Dog”), the new series will debut new puppets from the worlds of entertainment and politics, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senator Ted Cruz, Kim Kardashian and LeBron James. Previously featured puppets, such as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald J. Trump, Former Vice President Mike Pence and Kanye West, also will appear, as the satirical comedy series will cover

  • Netflix's 'Selena' shows a brief encounter between the singer and a young Beyoncé. It really happened at an outdoor shopping mall in Texas.

    You can spot a young Beyoncé in episode six of Part 2 of Netflix's "Selena: The Series." The two had a brief interaction in real life.

  • Trevor Noah Makes Fun of Trump’s Deeply Embarrassing Blog

    Comedy CentralTrevor Noah on Wednesday reacted to the news that former President Donald Trump had launched what Fox News, in an exclusive report, called a “communications platform,” but what many have pointed out is really just a blog.“This dude has been saying for months that he is going to create a whole new social media platform to rival Twitter and Facebook, and he just ended up making a blog?” Noah said. “And not just that—he’s called the blog ‘From the Desk of Donald Trump’ when we know for a fact that he doesn’t spend any time there? You might as well call it ‘From the Juice Bar of Donald Trump.’’Trump spokesperson and longtime adviser Jason Miller had previously said that what the former president had in store would be “the hottest ticket in social media” and would “completely redefine the game.”Trump’s blog gained attention a day before Facebook’s Oversight Board decided to keep him off the social media platform until at least six months from now, when a review of the ban could be conducted. Trump was removed from Facebook—as well as Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat—after helping incite the deadly Capitol riot in January, and has used his new means of communication to whine about how tech companies have treated him.Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Trump’s Sad Mitt Romney Memo“I get why Facebook extended Trump’s suspension,” the Daily Show host continued, “but you have to admit it does seem pretty unfair to ban him from a website that began as a way to rate women’s looks.”Facebook was justified in suspending Trump’s account, the board found, because his posts on the day of the riot posed a “clear, immediate risk of harm.” But the board also found it impermissible that Facebook issued an indefinite ban, which it called a “vague, standardless penalty.”Noah went on to toy with the image of Facebook having its own “Supreme Court” to handle such affairs.“It’s crazy,” Noah said. “What’s even crazier is Mitch McConnell has already appointed four of its justices.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Alexis Ohanian Shares How Wife Serena Williams Helped Him Learn to Unplug: ‘I Really Took This to Heart’

    Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams have been married since 2017 and share daughter Alexis Olympia

  • She Was Found Dead in the Woods. Her Family Doesn’t Buy ‘Suicide’ Claim.

    Facebook/Justice for Mikayla MillerHours before a jogger found high school student Mikayla Miller in a wooded area on April 18, her mom had called the police.The 16-year-old basketball player at Hopkinton High had been confronted by five teens in a common area of her apartment building, located 30 minutes outside of Boston. She was attacked by two of them, resulting in a bloody lip from being punched in the face.Calvina Strothers said she’d called police after her daughter was “jumped” following a dispute on Facebook. But, less than 12 hours later, Miller was found “bound by the neck with a black belt to a tree” about a mile from home, Strothers wrote in a Facebook post.Initially, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office labeled Miller’s death as non-suspicious, and Strothers said police privately told the family it was a suicide. But now, officials are insisting the investigation is ongoing, saying that no conclusions can be made until after an autopsy has been completed.Six Hangings and a Cop Shootout: Questions Surround ‘Disturbing’ Spate of DeathsMiller’s family is now calling for an independent investigation, accusing state and local officials of conducting a botched investigation that was initially “swept under the rug” and neglected for weeks in a town that is 86 percent white.“They don’t want us to come in numbers demanding answers. They want to cover it up by calling it a suicide,” Ciara Dior, one of Miller’s cousins, said in a Facebook post. “Let me tell you something, my family is huge and we don’t play when it comes to our family. We won’t stop until we get justice!”She described Miller as a “sweet, intelligent, talented, and a loving young lady.” “My baby cousin loved her life she had plans to go to an HBCU, she was a talented athlete who loved to play the game of basketball,” she wrote.After two weeks of near-silence, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan insisted in a Tuesday press conference the investigation is ongoing. She declined to say whether foul play or suicide was involved until after the state medical examiner issues a report.“Let me make one thing clear: Nothing can bring back Mikayla or console her grieving family. But what we can do—indeed what we owe her—is an accurate and fulsome [sic] accounting of what led to her death. You have my word as your district attorney and as a mother, that I will deliver that answer. But the public must give us time to find the answers,” Ryan said, before pledging to “release every shred of legally releasable information.”Ryan said Hopkinton Police were dispatched to Miller’s home just after 7 p.m. on April 17 after her mother’s call. Witness interviews and cell phone records indicate that a “physical altercation” between Miller and two teenagers—a boy and girl—occurred about an hour prior. Another female remained in a car during the fight, Ryan said. She said that Miller had a romantic relationship with one of the girls in the group.Officers at the scene noted that Miller had injuries consistent with being punched in the face and had blood on her lip. All the teenagers had left by the time Miller’s mom called the cops, so officers spoke to Miller, then left to interview one of the teen girls, Ryan said.Miller’s mom went to bed at around 9:30 p.m. assuming that her daughter was home, Ryan said. But a health app on the teen’s phone later showed that, between 9 and 10 p.m, Miller walked about “1,316 steps, roughly the same distance from her home to the location where her body was found,” Ryan said.The next morning, Miller’s mom said, she was informed of her daughter’s death by police, who told her it was a suicide. Two days later, a spokeswoman from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office told local outlets the death was not considered suspicious.“My concern is, did they really thoroughly look at the crime scene?” Strothers said in an interview with the Boston Globe. “Or did they just dismiss it because she’s a Black girl on a tree in Hopkinton?”The Hopkinton Police Department did not respond to The Daily Beast’s questions about Strothers’ claim that they initially said it was suicide. In a Wednesday statement, they said they couldn’t provide any information about the case as it’s being investigated by the district attorney. When probed by reporters on Tuesday, Ryan did not dispute Strothers’ claim.“Very often, as everyone knows, things may appear to be one thing and then we learn more information,” she said. “Often things come to light as we proceed further in this case.”Ryan added that her office had “confirmed the whereabouts of all five teenagers... that interacted with Mikayla the night prior to her death and have confirmed their locations later in the evening.” None of them has been charged, and she declined to identify them.She also dismissed allegations that Miller was targeted for being a member of the LGBTQ+ community. And she denied accusations that her commitment to the case only came after weeks of silence, insisting that her office had been communicating with Miller’s family daily.But Monica Cannon-Grant, founder of the activist organization Violence in Boston, and Tito Jackson, a former Boston city councilman, said in a Wednesday statement that the Miller family had been met with “disrespect, slammed doors, misdirection, glaring inconsistencies, extreme confusion, and ultimately, silence” over the last two weeks.Ryan’s office and the Hopkinton Police were “completely incapable of properly investigating this case,” they said.“Mikayla Miller deserved to grow old. She had so many basketball games, road trips, and HBCU homecomings ahead of her. She deserved childhood—uninterrupted,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) said in a Tuesday night tweet. “There needs to be a full, transparent, independent investigation into her death.”If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741 Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kentucky basketball signee in top 10, and top target makes big move in final rankings

    247Sports has finalized its 2021 basketball rankings, with an update on UK’s chances with TyTy Washington.

  • 6 Miami cops on desk duty for a year after deadly car chase are cleared, back on street

    Almost a year after six Miami police officers were taken off the street as investigators determined whether they were responsible for a horrific car crash in Allapattah that took a young woman’s life, the officers have been cleared of wrongdoing.

  • Miami boat driver charged after Rickenbacker weekend hit-and-run that killed a father

    A Miami man has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of leaving the scene of a boating accident with an injury after what Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers described as a fatal hit-and-run boating crash.

  • Jennie Garth shares her co-parenting advice: 'Divorce affects each of the kids differently'

    The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star opens up about raising three daughters and making big family decisions.

  • Coaches frustrated after no HBCU players selected in 2021 NFL draft

    Players from HBCU programs had to settle for signing with teams as undrafted free agents.