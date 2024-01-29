Heart, Cheap Trick coming to Pittsburgh on their ‘Royal Flush’ tour

Legendary rock band Heart announced they will be bringing their “Royal Flush” tour to Pittsburgh this spring.

Heart will perform with special guest Cheap Trick on May 23 at PPG Paints Arena.

Presale begins Thursday, Feb 1 at 10 a.m. with the code “CRAZY.” General ticket sales start Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. at heart-music.com.

