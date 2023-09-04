Heart of the City Farmers' Market adapting to new location on its first day
John Ramos reports on how vendors and customers are adapting to the farmers' market's first day at the new location.
It’s the final season of Pac-12 football as we’ve long known it, and the conference started off the year in fine fashion.
UCF referenced calling in the National Guard during its 56-6 win over Kent State on Saturday, and later deleted the post.
“This is the lightest I’ve felt since I took over.”
Shifting MVP odds created the perfect stage for Acuña to make a statement.
Bladder health isn't the sexiest subject in the world so it probably won't surprise you there are so few startups focused on the area. Only one actually, according to Jude founder Peony Li -- who's just closed a $4.24 million seed round for her London-based bladder health startup to expand into the US. The startup says there are 2.3 billion people experiencing some form of bladder problem, whether it's an overactive bladder, leaking or incontinence, or recurring urinary infections.
Investors continue to flock to money market funds in search of higher yields, posing an ongoing challenge to banks trying to keep deep-pocketed account holders.
Jones will lose about $1.1 million for each regular-season game he misses.
First, let’s start with Autopilot, Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). As part of an ongoing investigation into the ADAS after a series of Teslas crashed into emergency vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is requesting more info from the automaker. The NHTSA said this could “lead to greater driver inattention and failure of the driver to properly supervise Autopilot.”
Space tech, while one of the most complex and costly endeavors, provides enormous opportunity to advance humankind. The Space Stage agenda covers a lot of parsecs — the role of American public- and private-sector partnerships; venture capital’s unease with the U.S. Defense Department; quantum and espionage; AI and warfare and more.
Audi Q6 E-Tron electric SUV's interior revealed at the Munich Motor Show with big screens and fancy ambient lighting.